Breaking News

Roadside Bomb Kills Jalalabad’s PD8 Security Manager

Ariana News Leave a comment 46 Views

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

The car of Pacha, the PD8 Security Manager of Jalalabad, was targeted by a roadside bomb in the Bengah area of Behsood district in Nengarhar province on Friday. 

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials say that Mr. Pacha alongside his driver killed and two of his bodyguards wounded in the incident.

Moreover, the regional hospital officials in Nengarhar say that two killed and two wounded people are transferred to the hospital from the incident’s location.   

 No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the incident.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Afghan Girls Design Popular Mobile, Computer Games in Herat

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2019)A group of Afghan girls in western Herat province have …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News