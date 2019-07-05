Roadside Bomb Kills Jalalabad’s PD8 Security Manager

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

The car of Pacha, the PD8 Security Manager of Jalalabad, was targeted by a roadside bomb in the Bengah area of Behsood district in Nengarhar province on Friday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials say that Mr. Pacha alongside his driver killed and two of his bodyguards wounded in the incident.

Moreover, the regional hospital officials in Nengarhar say that two killed and two wounded people are transferred to the hospital from the incident’s location.

No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the incident.