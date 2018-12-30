Roadside Bomb Kills Four Civilians in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2018)

At least four civilians including a woman and two children have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Ghazni province.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Arezo village of Ghazni city.

An eyewitness told Ariana News that the bomb hit a Rickshaw and all on board were members of a single family.

According to the eyewitnesses, three people were also wounded in the incident.

Meanwhile, local officials say that they are not aware of such an incident.

Last week, in two separate incidents, casualties sustained to eight civilians as a result of similar incidents.