Roadside Bomb Kills Eight in Balkh Province

At least eight people were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Sholgara district of Balkh province, police said Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesman Shir Jaan Durrani said that eight people lost their lives after a car and a motorbike were hit by a roadside bomb in Qushi Qezel village of Sholgara district in the province.

He added that six more people were also injured in the incident.

According to police, four children and two women are among the casualties.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.