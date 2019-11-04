Roadside Bomb Kills Eight Civilians in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2019)

Eight members of a single family including women and children have been killed in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan province, an official said on Monday.

Provincial police spokesman Ahmad Javid Basharat told Ariana News that the explosion happened this morning in Aka Khail village in Dand-e-Shahabuddin, an area which is under control of Taliban militants.

The victims include four children, two women and two men, the police official added.

In addition, six others were wounded in the incident.

Police blamed Taliban militants for planting the roadside mine.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Earlier this week, at least 11 civilians were injured in an explosion in Pul-e-Khomri, the capital city of Baghlan.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) – homemade bombs – that cause almost half of the civilian casualties have become the insurgent’s weapon of choice.

UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan have repeatedly said that deliberately targeting civilians is a “war crime”.