Roadside Bomb Kills District Police Chief in Badghis

A roadside bomb has killed the police chief of Maqur district in western Badghis province, an official said on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesman Naqibullah Amini said Maqur district police chief Ismail Khan Shakoori was killed on Tuesday afternoon.
He added the incident occurred when the official was assessing security checkpoints in Miranzai area and a roadside bomb hit his vehicle.

According to the official, a security guard of the official was also killed during the blast.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

 

