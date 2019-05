(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)

At least four civilians including two women and a child were killed after a roadside bomb detonated in Kapisa province on Monday, a local official said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Dara Afghanya village in Nijrab district of the province.

Abdul Qudus Mujadidi the district governor of Najirab said the incident happened after a motorbike hit a roadside bomb.

Najirab also called Nijraw is located in the central part of Kapisa province where the Taliban militants have a presence.