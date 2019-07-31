Breaking News

Roadside Bomb Kills 35 People in Farah

At least 35 people were killed in a roadside mine blast in Herat-Kandahar Highway early on Wednesday morning, local officials confirmed.

The incident has taken place at Shawis area of Farah province at around 7 am on Wednesday.

A bus carrying dozens of passengers was traveling from Farah to the western Herat province, a health official, Mohammad Ibrahimi said.

At least 27 people including women and children were also wounded in the incident, a spokesman for Farah police Mohibullah Mohib said.

Meanwhile, a security official told Ariana News that the Taliban militants had planted the mine at the area.

No group or individual including Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

