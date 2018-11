(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

Two local officials were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Logar province, police said on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai told Ariana News that the incident happened in Shir Darwaza area late on Saturday.

He added that as a result the acting district chief and intelligence director of Baraki Barak district were killed as they were heading toward the district center.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.