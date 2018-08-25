Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Two Civilians in Helmand

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2018 2:24 pm)

At least two civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in southern Helmand province, an official said Saturday.

Provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak said the incident took place in Khoshal area of Nad Ali district late on Friday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb.

He blamed Taliban militant group for the incident.

But the insurgent group has not made a comment about the report.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in the south of Afghanistan where the insurgent group is actively operating and usually targeting the government forces by using roadside bombs.