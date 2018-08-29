Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Two Civilians in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2018 3:38 pm)

At least two civilians were killed and a child was injured after a roadside bomb went off in Ghazni province, an official confirmed.

Provincial governor spokesman Arif Noori said the incident took place on Wednesday morning in Arezo area when the victims were travelling toward Ghazni city.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident, but the area is under the control of Taliban militant group.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in Afghanistan where the Taliban group are actively operating in a large number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.

About two weeks ago, thousands of Taliban militants raided over Ghazni city and overrun a large part of the city. As a result dozens of Afghan security forces and civilians were either killed or injured.