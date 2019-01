(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

At least five civilians were killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Paktika province, police said on Monday.

Provincial police spokesman Shah Mohammad Arian told Ariana News that the incident happened in Jani Khel district of eastern Paktika province on Monday morning.

He added that all the victims were transferred to the local hospital on time.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.