Roadside Bomb Blast Kills District Governor in Herat

Shukrullah Shakir, the district governor of Zinda Jan was killed in a roadside bomb blast in western Herat province on Saturday, police confirmed.

The incident has taken place at Taraka area of Zinda Jan district at around 12:30 pm on Saturday.

Farzad Frotan a spokesman for Herat police told Ariana News that a vehicle carrying the district governor hit a roadside mine after they were tracing a number of armed men who had opened fire on their vehicle on Herat-Ghoryan highway.

As a result, two people including Shakir and his brother was killed and five of his bodyguards were wounded, Frotan said.

According to him, all the injured people have been taken to a military base for treatment.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.