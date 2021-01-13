Latest News
Road in Helmand’s Nawa district cleared of insurgents
Helmand provincial police chief Wali Jan Sarhadi said Wednesday that Afghan security and defense forces have cleared the Nawa district road of insurgents and that the road has reopened to traffic.
According to him, a joint operation has also now been launched to clear Nawa district and will continue until the district is completely cleared of insurgents.
Sarhadi said the situation in Helmand province is good and Afghan forces were able to reopen the road to Nawa district to the general public and inflict heavy casualties on the enemy.
“At least 160 insurgents, including local opposition commanders Mullah Qasim, Mullah Ibrahim, Mullah Rozi, Mullah Abdul Salam and Mullah Mohammad Nabi, were killed and 55 others were wounded in the operation,” Sarhadi said.
“Their ammunition and weapons have also been seized by the security forces,” Sarhadi said.
He added that during the operation, Afghan forces were able to detect and neutralize about 200 land mines along the way.
Sarhadi says that the enemies have severely damaged the public road and do not allow the local residents to use it.
He promised however to suppress the enemy in all parts of Helmand province and says they plan to launch a clean-up operation in Bolan, Chahangir and Nad Ali districts soon.
No need for an interim govt: Sarwar Danish
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said on Wednesday that Afghanistan does not need an interim government in order to reach a peace agreement with the Taliban.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Danish said that it does not make sense to live under the Republic’s flat and to seek an interim government.
“Those who say that we are pro-republic and against the emirate, meanwhile seek an interim government – they either don’t know the terms of policies or are unfamiliar with historic events… or they have strong relations with foreigners against Afghanistan,” he said.
Danish also warned that a peace deal without preserving democratic principles will intensify the war in Afghanistan.
“If voting processes, republic norms and general citizenship rights are not considered in the peace talks, lasting peace will not be reached,” Danish said.
Meanwhile, Inayatullah Babar Farahmand, deputy head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said that the Afghan constitution needs to be amended and the current republic system is not in the interests of the people.
“Such a republic system is not in the interest of people and political participation is on paper,” said Farahmand.
On the other hand, Fazl Ahmad Manawi, minister of justice, said that no one can impose their will by using force.
This comes after a number of Afghan politicians said last week that the Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, carried a message to meetings recently about the establishment of an interim government.
Sources close to President Ashraf Ghani said at the time that he refused to meet with Khalilzad because of this. On Saturday Ghani addressed a gathering and stated he would only hand over power to an elected successor.
However, on Wednesday, US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul Ross Wilson rejected the claims of the US wanting an interim government.
“We have not advocated, and the United States is not advocating, an interim government,” Wilson said in a series of tweets.
He said the United States is committed to bringing about an end to conflict in Afghanistan through a political settlement that ensures the country remains sovereign, unified and democratic, is at peace with itself and its neighbors and can preserve gains made over the last 19 years.
He stated that the first phase of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha constituted an important step forward, “but much remains to be done”.
“The United States remains firm in its call for an immediate reduction of violence and ceasefire,” he said.
Wilson also stated that he had spoken with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and that he has “and will continue to talk with Afghans about the need to accelerate the talks in Doha and solicited from those we have met their ideas, as well as their concerns.”
Millions of WhatsApp users migrate to Signal and Telegram
WhatsApp users this week flocked in their millions to other more privacy-based apps like Signal and Telegram after WhatsApp announced they will soon start sharing data with Facebook.
According to Telegram, they recorded an increase of 25 million users in the past 72 hours.
Signal’s Brian Acton said on Tuesday their new user base “exploded” this week.
Acton, who originally co-founded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook, said Signal won’t sell its users’ data and that it won’t show its users ads.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has now responded to the mass exodus of users and published an FAQ clarifying the terms of its updated privacy policy and responding to concerns that the firm behind the text-messaging app shares personal information with parent company Facebook.
WhatsApp noted the update doesn’t affect the privacy of messages with friends and family, and instead relates to messaging businesses through the platform.
The company also said the update “provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.”
WhatsApp emphasized that neither it nor Facebook can see users’ private messages or hear their calls and that WhatsApp also doesn’t keep logs of who people message or call, can’t see your shared location (neither can Facebook), doesn’t share users’ contacts with Facebook and keeps WhatsApp groups private.
The publication of the FAQ follows calls from privacy advocates, concerned users and, notably, Elon Musk, to ditch the Facebook-owned messaging app and instead opt for encrypted messaging apps like Signal.
WhatsApp says personal messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption, but it has for years openly collected certain user data to share with Facebook.
However as experts explained, even WhatsApp has no means of accessing content in transit, while the messages on your phone are protected by the security of your device.
The issue is metadata – the who, when and where around your messages, as well as your contacts and information about your device.
WhatsApp does collect too much data, much more than the likes of Signal, Telegram and iMessage. But when compared to apps like Facebook, Messenger, Google, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, it collects very little.
So, unless you avoid those others, WhatsApp isn’t your biggest problem.
That being said, WhatsApp basically says the changes will mostly affect business accounts and people who chat with businesses, where the data will be used to apparently improve on the experience as well as help create more personalized ads.
US rejects claims its pushing for interim government in Afghanistan
US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul Ross Wilson said Wednesday afternoon that the United States has not advocated for an interim government nor is it advocating for one.
“We have not advocated, and the United States is not advocating, an interim government,” Wilson tweeted.
He said the United States is committed to bringing about an end to conflict in Afghanistan through a political settlement that ensures the country remains sovereign, unified and democratic, is at peace with itself and its neighbors and can preserve gains made over the last 19 years.
He stated that the first phase of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha constituted an important step forward, “but much remains to be done”.
“The United States remains firm in its call for an immediate reduction of violence and ceasefire,” he said.
Wilson also stated that he had spoken with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and that he has “and will continue to talk with Afghans about the need to accelerate the talks in Doha and solicited from those we have met their ideas, as well as their concerns.”
“The outcomes of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations are up to Afghans and we believe those outcomes should reflect the wishes and aspirations of the Afghan people,” he said.
Mention was first made about an interim government early last week when sources stated President Ashraf Ghani refused to meet with Khalilzad in Kabul for this very reason.
Sources stated that Khalilzad was urging a shift to an interim government but that Ghani was opposed to the idea.
On Sunday some Afghan politicians said that Ghani has cultivated new “friendships” with some of his critics in order to avoid an interim government and to stay in power.
This comes after Ghani appointed Mohammad Mohaqiq, head of the Wahdat-i-Islami Party, as his senior political and military adviser and introduced Rahila Dostum as a member of the Wolesi Jirga (Upper House of Parliament).
Mohaqiq’s appointment comes after a reported “cold shoulder” in the past after not having been invited to the Presidential Palace for any meetings.
“All political parties think that an interim government should be established. If Ghani thinks that he will be in power for four years it may be a reason for the appointments,” said Sattar Murad, a leading member of Jamayat-e-Islami party.
Sources close to Mohaqiq said that the move to appoint him was based on his abilities and role in the peace process.
The Presidential Palace on Saturday vowed to retain Afghanistan as a republic and only hand over power to an elected successor.
