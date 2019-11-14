Road Accident in Iran Kills 28 Afghan Nationals

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2019)

A road accident in Iran has killed 28 Afghan nationals, the Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The incident has taken place early in the morning when two crowded minibuses collided near the town of Khash in Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

According to reports, 21 people were also injured in the accident.

An official in the Zahedan University of Medical Sciences has told Iranian media that the vehicles were carrying illegal Afghan migrants when the incident happened.

The region is a route used by traffickers to smuggle illegal Afghan migrants.