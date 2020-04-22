Rising COVID19 in Afghanistan; total cases hike to 1,176

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2020)

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said people, especially Kabul residents, do not follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

With 84 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, most of which are from Kabul and Kandahar, the total number of the infected reaches to 1,176, with 40 deaths and 166 recoveries.

The Ministry of Public Health says the Coronavirus is threatening the residents more than ever before – it is spreading rapidly

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 28 were reported in Kabul, 22 in Kandahar, 6 in Nangarhar, 4 in Kapisa and the rest of the cases were in Herat, Kunar, Ghazni, Parwan, Bamyan, Laghman, Paktika, Farah, Nimroz, Zabul and Helmand provinces.

The MOPH warns that for the negligence of the citizens, the Coronavirus will threaten the lives of more and more people in the community.

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus in Kabul is on the rise, and if residents ignore it, most people’s lives will be threatened with death,” said Mayar, the spokesman for the MOPH.

Mayar added that reforms have been made at the Afghan-Japanese Hospital to provide better treatment for those infected with the virus.

The health ministry also denies the existence of corruption regarding the spending of the budget in the fight against the COVID19 and warns serious consequences for the crime.