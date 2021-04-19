Latest News
Rights watchdog reports 79 killed and wounded in past week
The Afghan Human Rights Commission (AHRC) said on Monday that at least 79 civilians have been killed and injured in 12 separate incidents in Farah, Parwan, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces in the past week.
The commission stated 39 civilians were killed and 40 others were injured.
“Among [those] killed are four women and eight children,” the commission said.
According to the watchdog, among the wounded civilians there are 17 children and four women.
The commission blames the Taliban and unknown armed groups for the casualties.
The Taliban has not yet however commented.
The commission says that IEDs, roadside mines and armed attacks are the main reasons for the casualties.
The AHRC also meanwhile continued to call for a ceasefire and for disputes to be resolved through negotiations aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.
“War only leads to more killing and destruction and has no winner,” the commission said.
The annual report of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) shows that over 8,500 civilians in Afghanistan were killed and wounded due to war and violence in 2020.
Based on the AIHRC report, up to 3,000 Afghan civilians were killed and over 5,000 were wounded in war in 2020.
The report states that civilian casualties in Afghanistan dropped 21 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
Latest News
Germany will not abandon Afghan staff, minister says
Germany will not let down its Afghan staff as the international military mission in the country, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer pledged on Sunday.
“I feel it is Germany’s sincere duty to not leave these people without protection now that we will permanently withdraw,” the defence ministry in Berlin said on Twitter, quoting extracts from an interview with German news agency DPA.
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO on Wednesday announced that they would withdraw the roughly 10,000 foreign troops still in Afghanistan by Sept. 11. Germany is the second-largest contingent with about 1,100 troops.
The withdrawals have raised concerns that Afghanistan could erupt into full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on U.S. and other targets.
The German forces currently employ about 300 Afghans as interpreters and in other jobs, according to the defence ministry in Berlin.
Since 2013 Germany has admitted nearly 800 Afghans at risk in their own country after working for the foreign military, as well as about 2,500 family members.
Latest News
Two policemen killed in Taliban group attack in Baghlan
At least two policemen were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban group attack in Baghlan province on Sunday night, police said Monday.
Police said the Taliban attacked Fabreka Qand Township in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district.
According to them, at least six Taliban insurgents were also killed and eight more were wounded in the ensuing clash between the insurgents and Afghan security forces.
“Afghan forces responded strongly to the Taliban’s attacks and pushed them back,” said Jawed Basharat, spokesman for Baghlan police.
Sayed Kamal Wardak, district governor for Baghlan Markazi district told Ariana News that the clash started on Sunday night at around midnight and lasted until 5am on Monday.
“At least one police Humvee burnt out and another one was seized by the Taliban,” said Wardak.
Police chief Sayed Ashraf Sadat along with other reinforcements are in the area and said the Taliban suffered heavy casualties but he did not provide further details.
Latest News
Ghani says Taliban no longer has an ‘excuse’ to continue the war
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday rejected any military parallels with the US war in Vietnam and dismissed concerns that his country would collapse after American forces are withdrawn.
In an interview with CNN, Ghani said it was time Afghanistan regained its sovereignty after 20 years of American and international presence.
“In the past two years, Afghan defence and security forces have been carrying out over 90 per cent of the operations,” he said.
Ghani said the US announcement of troop withdrawal has been a game changer but it’s now time the Taliban and Pakistan make a choice.
“Will they opt for peace or chaos?” he asked.
Ghani said the Taliban no longer has an excuse to carry on the war now that the international forces are withdrawing and they have no religious justification for the war. He said a political settlement is a must but that the ball is “clearly” in the Taliban’s court.
According to him he has never stood in the way of peace but was used as the Trump administration’s scapegoat. He said he was accused of being an “obstacle in the way of peace”.
This was not the case he said, adding that he was clear about wanting the Trump team to deal directly with the Afghan government and not with the Taliban on the troop withdrawal issue last year.
On what the Taliban might do in future, Ghani said he would like the group to “seize the new context” and reach a political settlement where a government of peace ending in an election can be formed.
He also said that Pakistan’s leaders have all “verbally” said they do not want the Taliban to rule, and that they would like to see a peaceful, stable, democratic government in Afghanistan. He added however that Afghanistan is “key to their prosperity”.
According to him, Pakistan has two choices – share in the benefits of a peaceful Afghanistan or “opt for chaos”. He said Pakistan would be the country most affected by a civil war in Afghanistan.
Ghani also stated that Pakistan could become an anchor for regional stability. On China, he said he did not believe Beijing would get “involved” in regional conflict and stated that Afghanistan does not want “a replacement” for US troops once they have withdrawn.
