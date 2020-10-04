Featured
Rights watchdog raises concern over increase in targeted killings
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has expressed deep concern over increasingly frequent targeted civilian killings across the country.
In a statement released Sunday, the AIHRC said their findings showed that in the first six months of this year, 533 people had been killed and 412 wounded in systematic and targeted assassinations.
“News of targeted attacks on activists, government officials, religious scholars and other civilians every day. This has created an environment of anxiety and fear, at the time when we most need to engage, mobilize, raise our voices and shape our peace process. Extremely worrying,” tweeted AIHRC chairwoman Shaharzad Akbar.
She also said the tactic has “created an environment of intimidation and fear. This is horrific and must stop.”
The rights commission found that in the southern Kandahar province alone, 122 civilians, including seven women, were killed between February 19 and September 20 this year.
The release of the statement coincided with another violent day across the country – which left at least four prominent Afghans dead in targeted attacks.
Earlier Sunday the Ministry of Defense confirmed two officers of its legal department were assassinated in Kabul. Two other prominent figures, Hamdullah Arbab, a commissioner for the Access to Information Commission and Zarifa Ghafari, the female mayor of Maidan city both survived targeted attacks.
The sharp rise in assassinations and attempted assassinations comes as Afghan peace negotiators and Taliban members continue to discuss the framework for intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.
Featured
Ghani calls on Taliban to become a ‘positive force’ and help bring peace
President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to play a positive role in the peace process and to work to “bring security” in the country.
Addressing a gathering in Paktika on Saturday, Ghani said: “Taliban are negative forces and they show their presence by killing people.”
He urged the Taliban to become a positive force and said “let’s put hands together to bring security across Afghanistan.”
“All people demand peace. Without peace, any development would be difficult but not impossible as you witnessed we managed to build [Afghanistan] although we sailed with a wrecked boat,” Ghani stated.
“If you (Taliban) don’t have a plan and if you always make slogans, no one will be convinced; is there anyone who will be convinced by slogans? We challenge them. They should come to accept being an Afghan and Muslim,” Ghani said.
Meanwhile, a number of local reporters said that they were prevented from attending Ghani’s meeting with Paktika’s officials. They said this was in contradiction to the freedom of speech act and against the access to information code.
“We all [reporters] have decided to boycott all provincial meetings and not to cover any of their events,” said Khoshal Rahim, a journalist.
Presidential Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi, however, said that the government will address the issue with the local officials.
“We will pursue this issue seriously with the Paktika Governor’s Office to prevent a recurrence in the future,” Sediqqi said.
Featured
Saudi eases restrictions for Umrah pilgrims
Featured
Baghlan district governor survivors ambush in yet another targeted attack
Governor of Jalga district in Baghlan province Abdul Wali Sharifi was wounded in an ambush by unknown gunmen in Kotal Murgh district of the province on Saturday.
Local officials said Sunday, Sharifi is in hospital and his condition has been described as stable.
According to them, the incident happened when Sharifi was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, the Access to Information Commission confirmed on Sunday that one of its commissioners and spokesmen, Hamdullah Arbab, survived an IED blast in Kabul on Sunday.
Arbab was unharmed after a magnetic IED attached to his vehicle was detonated.
Officials said Arbab’s driver was killed and one of his bodyguards was wounded in the explosion.
No group has claimed responsibility for this incident, which is another in a string of violent targeted attacks over the past two months against government employees and public figures.
The most prominent public figure to be targeted during this period was Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
He escaped with only minor injuries after a roadside explosion in Kabul in early September.
Saleh was targeted in the explosion – which killed 10 civilians. At least 15 additional people were wounded, including members of Saleh’s staff and a few of his bodyguards.
