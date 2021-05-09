Latest News
Rights watchdog calls on govt to protect Hazaras against genocide
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said Sunday in a statement that the Afghan government has to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said it was government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.
The statement comes a day after a deadly bombing close to a girls high school in Dasht-e-Barchi killed 63 people and wounded 187.
The AIHRC stated that government has an obligation to “protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.”
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with 5 mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should communicate immediately a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
ATRA questioned over payment of hefty salaries to executives
First Deputy Chairman of the Afghan Senate Mohammad Alam Ezidyar on Sunday lashed out about hefty salaries being paid to Afghanistan Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (ATRA) executives stating its chief receives a salary of around 700,000 AFN a month.
He also stated that board members of the organization get paid about 300,000 AFN a month.
Ezidyar said such hefty salaries for ATRA employees was against the law.
“Advisors and employees at the ATRA office have been appointed with high salaries, which is a violation of the law. The members of the board of directors of ATRA are being paid up to 315,000 AFN,” Ezidyar said.
“According to which policies are these privileges being implemented, and the head of ATRA is being paid 675,000 AFN?” he asked.
The head of ATRA Umar Mansour Ansari, who was summoned to the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) to brief Senators on the 10 percent tax on mobile phone cards, stated money for salaries is from revenue generated by the organization.
In defense of the issue, Ansari said the authority did not get government funding and that it generated and used its own revenue.
“ATRA is a non-budgetary organization and we have not received any funding, and ATRA collects its own revenue and finances its own expenses, and the organization is independent,” Ansari said.
Ghani declares day of mourning for victims of Kabul school bombing
President Ashraf Ghani has declared Tuesday a day of mourning for the victims of Saturday’s deadly bombing outside a girls school in Kabul, which resulted in the death of 63 people and left over 187 wounded.
The attack was carried out close to Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul city late Saturday afternoon.
The Interior Ministry reported at least three explosions took place. The first was a car bomb followed by two IED explosions that targeted students fleeing the school.
Video footage of the aftermath of the explosions shows parents collecting school bags and school books at the scene of the devastation.
In a video message issued on Sunday, Ghani condemned the attack and called it a “barbaric act”.
He also said: “I declare Tuesday a national (day of) mourning to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Logar terrorist attack and the students in Kabul. Fateha (reciting of the Holy Quran) ceremonies will be held at ARG (Presidential Palace), government offices in Kabul and provinces, as well as political entities abroad.”
Ghani, meanwhile, tasked Vice President Amrullah Saleh to immediately provide financial aid to the wounded individuals of Saturday’s tragedy.
He also assigned Second Vice President Sarwar Danish to find a way to maintain security in coordination with the people.
“I have directed the first vice president to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the martyrs and for the treatment of the wounded, and I have instructed the second vice president to seek a way to boost security in consultation with the people and to report it (the plan) to the presidency within two weeks,” Ghani stated.
“Attacks on innocent people, especially children, and students are a clear example of anti-human crime and anti-Islamic values, and the perpetrators will be condemned and hated by the people,” Ghani said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned Saturday’s bombing close to a girls school in Kabul city and called on all Afghans to end the violence.
Shortly after the explosions, the Taliban issued a statement denying responsibility for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility but Zarif pointed a finger at Daesh (ISIS).
According to Iran’s Fars news, Zarif said on Sunday: “We mourn the innocent and fasting girls who have become the oppressed victims of the ISIL Takfiris; the Takfiris who showed that they know nothing of Islam and humanity.”
“It is time for all those who like Islam and Afghanistan to put an end to fratricide” and integrate to make the situation hard for Daesh terrorists, he said.
The deadly explosions, one of which was a car bomb, happened close to the school on Saturday evening – leaving at least 56 dead and 150 wounded.
Many of the victims were girls, a ministry of education spokeswoman said.
The attack sparked an angry response from the international community with a host of government’s condemning the incident.
China was one of the country’s to denounce the bombing.
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We are shocked by the attacks and strongly condemn such violent acts.
“China opposes violent extremism in all its manifestations. We will continue our firm support for the Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national security and stability.
“We also stand ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan realize peace at an early date.”
However, he went on to chide the US over its decision to withdraw troops and said this has led to an uptick in attacks.
“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people’s life and safety.
“China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people,” he said.
