Rights watchdog calls for truce as IDP numbers skyrocket
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has called on the Afghan government, the Taliban and the international community to support and strengthen efforts to bring about peace as the escalating violence has resulted in a spike in Internally Displaced People (IDPs).
In a report issued Wednesday by the AIHRC it said: “We call on the Afghan government, the Taliban, and the international community to work hard to support and strengthen the justice-oriented peace process, establish a ceasefire, and put an end to war and violence, as major causes of internal displacement in the country.”
The organization also urged relevant departments and other stakeholders to take immediate action to provide temporary housing for IDPs and to address their basic needs, particularly access to food, drinking water, and health services.
“We urge national and international organizations working in this field to work on developing programs and establishing or strengthening the structures required for IDPs’ access to housing, education, health, social participation, and psychosocial support,” the organization said.
This comes after the AIHRC conducted a field study in 30 provinces on the plight of IDPs.
According to the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management statistics, almost five million people have been displaced due to insecurity and violence by anti-government armed groups in the past two years.
The AIHRC meanwhile said recent data indicates 62,480 families have been displaced in the last six months, out of which, 32,284 families from 25 different provinces have been displaced due to escalation of war and violence in just one month – between June 7th – July 8th.
A comparison of 2015 statistics by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (1.2 million) and this year’s statistics by the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management shows that the number of IDPs has increased by 74.8 percent
AIHRC investigations found that 158,392 families from 26 provinces have been displaced due to war and insecurity in the first three months of this solar year (March 20, 2021 to June 21, 2021).
Nangarhar, with 22,790 displaced families, is at the top of the list, while Samangan, with 100 displaced people, is at the bottom.
The AIHRC reported that out of all 2,903 respondents in its field study, 281 of them (9.7%) stated that they have been displaced for over five years; 118 respondents (4.1%) said they have been displaced for less than five years; 238 respondents (8.2%) less than four years; 353 respondents (12.2%) less than three years; 497 respondents (17.1%) less than two years; 449 respondents (15.5%) less than one year; and, 949 respondents (32.7%) less than six months.
The study also found that 2,475 respondents (85.3 %) said that they had suffered some type of harm to their permanent residence before being displaced.
Among the people who suffered some form of harm prior to being displaced, 543 (21.9%) lost family members; 316 (12.8%) or their family members have been injured; 849 (34.3%) lost their homes; 344 (13.9%) lost their crops; 247 (11.1%) lost their job; 63 (2.5%) or their children have been deprived of education; and, 86 (3.5%) have not responded this question.
Out of all 2,475 people who said that they had been harmed before being displaced, 2,062 of them (83.3%) said that anti-government armed groups harmed them; 233 of them (9.4%) said that pro-government forces had harmed them; and the remaining 180 of them have said that they have been harmed by natural disasters in their permanent residence.
The study also found that access to stable jobs, shelter, health services and education were also a problem for the IDPs.
Turkey detains 300 migrants near Iranian border
Turkish security forces have detained around 300 migrants, mostly Afghans, on Tuesday who were trying to cross into Turkey from the Iranian border, authorities said on Wednesday.
The group were found inside a large truck, including women and young children.
Concerns over a potential new influx of migrants into Turkey from Afghanistan, via Iran, have grown in recent weeks as violence between the Afghan government and the Taliban has surged as U.S. and NATO forces withdraw.
The U.N. refugee agency estimates 270,000 Afghans have been displaced inside the country since January, bringing the number of people forced from their homes to more than 3.5 million.
Foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran discussed cooperation on security, energy, and migration in June but Turkish diplomatic sources say there is no specific mechanism between Ankara and Tehran to address migration from Afghanistan.
Eight killed in car bomb outside acting defense minister’s house
At least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday night in a car bomb explosion outside the house of acting defense minister Bismillah Mohammadi, the Ministry of Interior confirmed Wednesday.
“At least eight people, including a woman, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the car bomb attack,” the ministry said in a statement.
Immediately after the explosive-laden car was detonated, militants stormed the house.
A fire fight ensued, which lasted for five hours.
“The clash ended after five hours between special forces and fighters last night,” the statement said.
According to the ministry five attackers were reportedly involved in the incident.
The explosion happened in Sherpur, in PD10, and ripped through the city at about 8pm.
On Tuesday night officials said Mohammadi was safe.
Hours after the attack Mohammadi issued a video message and said he and his family were safe following a “terrorist attack” on his residence in Kabul.
He said some of his security guards had been wounded.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh meanwhile met with Mohammadi in his office on Wednesday morning.
The Taliban in a statement has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the attack was carried out in response to the Afghan forces’ airstrikes against the militants.
In addition to Tuesday night’s explosion, Kabul police confirmed an IED was detonated at about 08:15 on Wednesday morning, in PD10 in Kabul.
Police said two people were wounded in the incident.
President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack on the home of the acting defense minister and said that the Taliban’s war is about sedition and corruption and that a stand should be taken against such people according to divine instructions.
Ghani also said the show of support for the security forces seen over the last two days will continue in other parts of the country.
Anti-corruption efforts need to be stepped up: UN report
Stepping up ongoing efforts to address corruption in Afghanistan remains critical, the UN said Wednesday in a new report.
UNAMA’s fifth annual anti-corruption report, titled “Afghanistan’s Fight against Corruption: Stepping up integrity, transparency and accountability,” finds that Afghanistan has taken positive steps towards establishing solid anti-corruption legal and institutional frameworks but that numerous shortcomings remain, including the need to further increase transparency, integrity, and accountability.
According to the report, and to government’s credit, during the period covered by the report, from January 2020 to May 2021, government continued supporting anti-corruption reforms.
The worsening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing peace talks and increased violence after the announcement of international troops’ withdrawal, have however slowed down the pace of reforms, the report stated.
The report acknowledges positive developments such as the establishment in November last year of the Anti-Corruption Commission in line with the UN Convention Against Corruption.
The report further acknowledges an increase in the number of cases processed by the specialized anti-corruption tribunal (Anti-Corruption Justice Center) and the important role of the Supreme Court in increasing accountability, which should reduce corruption-related crimes.
It recommends enhancing the capacity of law enforcement to detect corruption crimes and arrest alleged perpetrators regardless of their status.
“Effectively fighting corruption goes hand in hand with increasing State legitimacy, prosperity and stability,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
While progress is being made in strengthening legal and institutional frameworks in particular, ongoing efforts to enhance monitoring and oversight mechanisms; streamline public funding and revenue management; and increasing transparency, integrity and impunity, need to be stepped up.
The report argues that it is time to take stock of the impact of anti-corruption reforms and increase genuine and sustained efforts to effectively address remaining gaps, including by reinforcing the effectiveness of monitoring and oversight mechanisms.
Considering the critical role of civil society and media in fostering transparency and exposing corruption, the report recommends that anti-corruption stakeholders continue engaging and supporting civil society and media. It also encourages government to protect media given the alarming increase of attacks targeting journalists.
