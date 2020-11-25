Latest News
Rights watchdog appeals for urgent help for Bamiyan victims
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has issued an urgent appeal to government and to the international community to help 14 seriously wounded victims of Tuesday’s bombing in Bamiyan city.
In a series of tweets, the AIHRC said the families of the victims are also appealing for help as the province’s hospitals are seriously under-equipped to deal with the medical emergency.
AIHRC said: “Bamiyan attack. Almost 18 hours has passed. Families of those injured are calling on the Afghan government to move their loved ones to Kabul for treatment. 14 individuals in particular urgently need to be moved to Kabul now.”
“AIHRC calls on government and all with resources, including international community, to act now – and move the 14 injured. In addition, all of those injured must be moved to Kabul to ensure they receive adequate medical treatment.
“Bamiyan’s medical facilities are not adequately equipped,” the organization tweeted.
This comes after explosions ripped through a market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday evening, killing at least 17 people and leaving over 50 wounded.
Bamiyan has always been one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan but is also very poor.
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
More than 70 people have been killed or wounded in explosions in less than 24 hours around Afghanistan, an Ariana News tally shows.
The latest incident happened just after 7.30am Wednesday morning when a magnetic IED was detonated against a Ford vehicle in PD12 in Kabul city.
Kabul police said that the blast injured two military personnel and two civilians.
On Tuesday night, a police Ranger was also targeted in an IED explosion. One policeman was wounded in the incident in PD5 of the city.
In a major incident on Tuesday night, initial reports stated that at least 17 people were killed and over 50 wounded in two back-to-back explosions at a Bamiyan market in the provincial capital.
Bamiyan, which is one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan, very rarely experiences any type of insurgent activity and as such draws thousands of tourists each year.
Tuesday’s explosions, which left dozens of women and children dead or wounded, has drawn widespread criticism and top officials, including President Ashraf Ghani have condemned the incident.
The Taliban immediately denied involvement in the explosions but no group has yet claimed responsibility for it.
In a tweet, Zabiullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, said the group was not behind the attack.
Pakistan, India accuse each other of stoking terrorism
A day after India provided a dossier to some UN Security Council members accusing militants from Pakistan of attempting an attack in the disputed Indian territory Kashmir, Islamabad reciprocated by giving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier accusing India of stoking terrorism in Pakistan.
The tit-for-tat moves come ahead of India joining the 15-member council for a two-year term starting January 1 next year, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram accused India of violating international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions by sponsoring terrorism and said Pakistan called on Guterres and the international community “to take note of Indian terrorism and subversion against Pakistan and to prevail on India to desist from these illegal and aggressive activities.”
Reuters reported however that a spokesperson for India’s mission to the United Nations in New York denied the charges.
“Pakistan can cry hoarse from the rooftops. But they cannot change the fact that they are the epicenter of terrorism,” the spokesperson said. “Their lies have no takers.”
The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, with both claiming Kashmir in full but ruling it in part.
UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan invites Afghan cricket team on official tour
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Afghanistan’s national cricket team on an official tour for the first time, officials said Tuesday.
This historic move follows the recent visit to Kabul by Prime Minister Imran Khan – one of the game’s greatest players.
“We’ll try to look for a possible window for this tour – and if not 2021, we’ll definitely try to plan a series in 2022 season,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.
“A cricket series between Pakistan and Afghanistan could be a harbinger of love and peace between the two countries,” he told AFP.
An Afghan national side toured Pakistan in May 2011 but they only played a second-string side and matches were not given first-class status.
The two countries have played only a single official one-day match and one Twenty20 international – both in the United Arab Emirates.
