Rights watchdog appeals for urgent help for Bamiyan victims

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has issued an urgent appeal to government and to the international community to help 14 seriously wounded victims of Tuesday’s bombing in Bamiyan city.

In a series of tweets, the AIHRC said the families of the victims are also appealing for help as the province’s hospitals are seriously under-equipped to deal with the medical emergency.

AIHRC said: “Bamiyan attack. Almost 18 hours has passed. Families of those injured are calling on the Afghan government to move their loved ones to Kabul for treatment. 14 individuals in particular urgently need to be moved to Kabul now.”

“AIHRC calls on government and all with resources, including international community, to act now – and move the 14 injured. In addition, all of those injured must be moved to Kabul to ensure they receive adequate medical treatment.

“Bamiyan’s medical facilities are not adequately equipped,” the organization tweeted.

This comes after explosions ripped through a market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday evening, killing at least 17 people and leaving over 50 wounded.

Bamiyan has always been one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan but is also very poor.