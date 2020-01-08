Reynhard Sinaga, a PhD student from Indonesia was found guilty of 159 sexual offences in the UK

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2020)

BBC reported that Sinaga, a 36-year-old Ph.D. student from Indonesia, was found guilty of 159 sexual offenses against 48 men in Manchester, United Kingdom.

He was a serial sexual predator who would pick up his prey outside clubs and take them to his flat. After drugging, he would film them while rapping.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment by court, with a minimum term of 30 years, Monday.

Saibun Sinaga, father of the criminal says that the punishment verdict by the court best fits his son’s actions.

Speaking for the first time, his father Saibun Sinaga told BBC Indonesia over the phone: “We accept the verdict. His punishment fits his crimes. I don’t want to discuss the case any further.”

Sinaga’s friends at the University of Indonesia say he was very social, friendly, and easy to get along with and, he was fun to work on projects with.

Police say they have evidence Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims in total.

In Indonesia, news of Sinaga’s crimes has resulted in shock and anger among people. Many Indonesians said Sinaga has brought shame to the country in the eyes of the world. Some called for him to face the death penalty. However, some others in Indonesia questioned his mental state on social media. However, Mr. Afero, who met Sinaga during the trial, said he was in a sound state of mind.