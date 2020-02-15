Returnees go on 14-day quarantine: Beijing

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2020)

State media reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days either “self-quarantine or designated venues for quarantine” or risk punishment in the latest attempt to contain the deadly new coronavirus.

Corona Virus which was originated from Wuhan city has killed more than 1,500 people so far.

This comes as the first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Egypt. Egypt’s health ministry said that the infected person is a foreigner, but they didn’t disclose the nationality.

More than 66,000 people have been infected by the virus in China so far.

The Chinese officials said that more than 1,100 medical workers have also been infected, out of which six have died.