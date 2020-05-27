Return to contact training approved by Premier League

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training, marking another key step to resume the competition, SKY Sports reported.

The Premier League Players had already resumed training last week in small groups while keeping social distancing, based on step one of the return to training measures.

Taking another major step in restarting the league matches, the Premier League said in a statement, “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.”

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact,” added the statement.

The Premier League underlined that their priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

The statement added, “Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.”

Meanwhile, in the first two rounds of Coronavirus tests in the Premier League; eight positive cases were reported out of 1,744 samples. The positive test holders were self-isolated for seven days.

The results for the third round of Coronavirus tests are said to be revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

It is noteworthy The Premier League matches are expected to resume starting June 1.