Interviews
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
(Last Updated On: February 24, 2021)
Continue Reading
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan
(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)
Interviews
Nima-e-Khamosh: Exclusive interview with Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi
(Last Updated On: October 30, 2020)
Interviews
Nima-e-Khamosh: Exclusive Interview with First Lady Rula Ghani
(Last Updated On: October 12, 2020)
Interviews10 hours ago
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
Latest News10 hours ago
Baghlan hospital chief killed in targeted attack
Latest News12 hours ago
Watchdog reports over 2,000 children killed or wounded in 2020
COVID-1917 hours ago
Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Latest News17 hours ago
Foreign militants fighting alongside Taliban in Kandahar: officials claim
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic
World4 weeks ago
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Latest News4 weeks ago
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
World3 weeks ago
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Interviews10 hours ago
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: reactions toward creation of interim government discussed
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Ghani emphasizes power will only be handed over via election
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Biden supports diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the Afghan war
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Interview with Marshal Dostum
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
-
Latest News4 days ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russian envoy visits Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden ‘committed’ to working with NATO on Afghanistan