Residents Claim 17 Civilians Killed During ANDSF Operation in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2018)

The inhabitants of the Rodat district of Nangarhar province have claimed that at least 17 civilians including children were killed during Afghan National and Defense Security Forces’ operation.

The families of victims’ staged protest and laid the bodies of the deceased next to the Jalalabad-Torkham route and closed the highway to traffic.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Nangarhar governor Ataullah Khogyani said the operation was carried out late on Tuesday night and the exact figure of casualties is not known so far.

He added that a high level delegation was assigned to investigate the incident.

This comes as the resident of Surkh-Rod district of Nangarhar province also claimed on Monday that five civilians were killed during an operation by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces.

The angry residents of Surkh-Rod have brought the corpses in front of the district’s building and cried for justice.

Nangarhar, located along the border with Pakistan, is a stronghold of Islamic State (IS) militants.

The province has been the scene of deadly attacks by IS and Taliban militants and joint Afghan-U.S. operations against the insurgents.