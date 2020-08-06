Featured
Rescue workers still digging for missing people after devastating Beirut blast
As foreign countries prepared to send in search teams and medical supplies, Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and continued to dig for missing people through the night and into Thursday after Tuesday’s massive explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135.
On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning from Thursday as early investigations blamed negligence for the explosion at Beirut port, which has left a large number of people missing and more than 5,000 injured.
Officials have also said that up to a quarter of a million people were without homes fit to live in, after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland.
In addition, hospitals were inundated and health officials were on Thursday appealing to the public to donate blood.
Tuesday’s explosion was the most powerful ever in Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.
But countries around the world have rushed to help and so far Lebanon has received four field hospitals from Qatar, Iraq and Jordan, in addition to urgent medical assistance to help deal with the aftermath of the explosion.
Anadolu Agency reported Qatar sent two field hospitals with a capacity of 500 beds for each, as well as Iraq and Jordan sending one field hospital each.
An Amiri Air Force aircraft carrying two field hospitals and other medical supplies reached the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut arriving from Qatar on Wednesday.
Lebanese media reported that the country had received oil supplies to continue until the country recovers from the tragedy.
The Iraqi oil minister informed Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab that Baghdad will provide fuel assistance to Beirut and shipments of wheat will arrive on Friday – also from Iraq.
Local Lebanese media indicated that France had also sent assistance to Lebanon, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri that his country would dispatch urgent assistance to Lebanon.
A Turkish military plane carrying aid and a search and rescue team arrived in Beirut early Thursday carrying medical aid and search and rescue teams.
The aircraft was sent on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s orders.
The aircraft was carrying 21 National Medical Rescue personnel, two emergency units, three tents, medicine and medical equipment, 10 Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) personnel, equipment, a search and rescue vehicle, three Kizilay personnel, a search and rescue team and medical and humanitarian aid.
Speaking to the press right before the aircraft took off, AFAD President Mehmet Gulluoglu told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is preparing to send the required support for Beirut following the blast.
He said 20 more National Medical Rescue personnel including trauma experts, surgeons, orthopedics experts and emergency medical doctors will be on their way to Beirut.
UN Security Council condemns Daesh attack on Jalalabad prison attack
The UN Security Council has condemned Sunday’s attack on Jalalabad prison and said terrorism in all its forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
This comes after Daesh militants attacked the prison on Sunday evening. The siege lasted at least 18 hours and 30 people were killed.
Daesh immediately claimed responsibility for the incident and later issued information and photographs of the 11 attackers who had been involved. Only three were reportedly Afghan. The rest were Tajiks, Indians and one Pakistani.
In a statement issued late Wednesday by the council’s president, Dian Triansyah Djani, the Security Council said: “The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.”
The Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
They reaffirmed the need for all countries to combat, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
The council also expressed its sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan government.
World Bank approves COVID-19 aid package of $380m for Afghanistan
The World Bank has approved a financial package of $380 million to help Afghanistan cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Afghan families.
The money will go towards helping households, support critical food supply chains, and provide emergency support to farmers.
The aid package, from dozens of donors, is made up of two grants that will go towards specific projects.
#خبر: بانک جهانی امروز بسته جدید کمک مالی بلاعوض به ارزش مجموعی ۳۸۰ میلیون دالر امریکایی را به منظور کاهش اثرات اقتصادی ویروس کووید-۱۹ بالای خانواده های فقیر و بی بضاعت و تامین مصوونیت غذایی در افغانستان تصویب کرد. جزییات بیشتر این خبر را اینجا بخوانید:https://t.co/L5qr0XmtVb pic.twitter.com/LnkVOB8VPu
— World Bank South Asia (@WorldBankSAsia) August 5, 2020
“The living conditions of millions of Afghan families have severely worsened due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“These grants will help the Government of Afghanistan address the urgent needs of most households and ensure that Afghan farmers can continue to produce food at a time when imports and exports are severely disrupted. This will extend economic opportunities and create jobs for the wider rural population,” he said.
A $280 million grant will fund the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households (REACH) Project.
This project will benefit some 2.9 million households across Afghanistan.
The second grant, of $100 million, will fund the Emergency Agriculture and Food Supply Project (EATS).
The project aims to improve food security by increasing local food production and strengthening critical commercial food supply chains, especially wheat as the staple crop for over 70 percent of the Afghan population.
The project will also provide short-term employment in rural areas in the development of productive assets such as irrigation schemes.
In rural areas, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted farming, leaving Afghan farmers unable to sow their crops on time, while in urban areas food prices are rising with shortages of food supply becoming more urgent.
According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households Project will be implemented through the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD), the Independent Directorate for Local Governance (IDLG), and the Kabul Municipality.
Indian doctor suspected of having been Jalalabad prison car bomber
An Indian doctor was among three Indian nationals suspected of having been involved in Sunday’s prison attack in Jalalabad that killed at least 30 people, Indian officials have confirmed.
The Times of India reported that intelligence officials confirmed the doctor was killed when he rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gates of the prison at the start of Sunday’s attack.
Dr Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, was a Daesh member and was on India’s National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) “most wanted” list, according to the Hindustan Times.
Purayil was identified as one of 11 Daesh attackers after the terrorist organization released information and images of the attackers following the siege.
According to the Hindustan Times, Purayil was the only Indian attacker whose face was visible in photos released by Daesh. The other two Indian nationals wore masks.
According to the NIA’s website, Purayil’s status is listed as “absconding”.
A charge sheet filed by NIA in 2016 states he was wanted in connection with a case registered in 2016 on charges of criminal conspiracy, commission of unlawful activities, and membership and support of Daesh.
His wife Reffeala and their minor child left India via Hyderabad airport in June 2016 to join Daesh in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, the Hindustan Times reported.
Reffeala is currently believed to be in a Kabul prison along with her five-year-old son who they took with them in 2016 and an infant born in Afghanistan.
She was caught along with 24 other Indians in November last year, the Hindustan Times reported.
In a message to the media after the deadly attack, Daesh said the attack had been carried out by 11 Daesh members – four Tajiks, three Indians, three Afghans and a Pakistani.
The attack started on Sunday evening and lasted for over 18 hours. During this time hundreds of the 1,700 prisoners in the Jalalabad facility escaped.
On Tuesday, an Afghan MP confirmed as many as 800 Daesh prisoners were still on the run.
Abdul Karim Karimi, a Member of Parliament, said: “1,700 prisoners were inside the jail during the attack, they all attempted to escape. Out of which, 500 of them failed to escape, whereas 800 more prisoners including Daesh, Taliban, and criminals fled.”
According to officials, prisoners being held in that particular jail were political prisoners and criminals. Among them were Taliban and Daesh militants.
