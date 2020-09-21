Rescue workers search for survivors after Mumbai building collapses

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2020)

Clashes have intensified between the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Taliban militants in 14 provinces in the past ten days – inflicting heavy casualties on both sides.

Government sources said clashes have been recorded in 33 districts in total and that at least 30 members of the ANDSF and 401 Taliban insurgents have been killed in the skirmishes.

In addition, 126 ANDSF members and 114 militants have been wounded.

Sources said the Taliban has in this time increased attacks against government forces in Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Logar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Kandahar, Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Balkh, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces.

Details of civilian casualties were not however released.

Concerns continue to rise regarding the escalation in violence, with global leaders calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

On Monday, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad voiced his concern and called for an immediate reduction in violence.

In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad said: “Over the last few days, there has been a clear rise in violence in Afghanistan.

“This escalation is regrettable as Afghans, including many civilians, are losing their lives.

“Given the recent start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, it is imperative all sides reduce violence significantly,” he said.

This comes as Afghan negotiators and the Taliban’s talks team discuss intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.

However, a marked increase in violence has been evident over the past ten days – specifically since the start of the peace talks.

Citing UN figures, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia said on Friday violence in Afghanistan in the last five weeks has been “the highest in the last five years”.