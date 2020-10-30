Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2020)

Rescue teams continue searching for more signs of life under the rubbles after landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Molave in Quang Nam province of Vietnam, local news agencies reported.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the Vietnam army with heavy machinery, specialized equipment, and sniffer dogs have been mobilized to search victims of the landslides.

Three villages were hit by the landslide that buried dozens of people.

The exact death toll yet to be determined, but according to the reports at least 19 people were killed and dozens of people were wounded in the tragedy.

The VNA reported that at least 33 people were rescued, and operations underway to find the remaining 14.

According to the reports, Typhoon Molave made landfall in the morning on Wednesday between Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces. So far, 374,000 people have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, millions of people were left without electricity, and at least 56,000 houses have been damaged.