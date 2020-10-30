Latest News
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Rescue teams continue searching for more signs of life under the rubbles after landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Molave in Quang Nam province of Vietnam, local news agencies reported.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the Vietnam army with heavy machinery, specialized equipment, and sniffer dogs have been mobilized to search victims of the landslides.
Three villages were hit by the landslide that buried dozens of people.
The exact death toll yet to be determined, but according to the reports at least 19 people were killed and dozens of people were wounded in the tragedy.
The VNA reported that at least 33 people were rescued, and operations underway to find the remaining 14.
According to the reports, Typhoon Molave made landfall in the morning on Wednesday between Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces. So far, 374,000 people have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, millions of people were left without electricity, and at least 56,000 houses have been damaged.
Business
Boosting regional cooperation priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy: Atmar
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday that Boosting cooperation with the regional countries including Iran is one of the priorities of Afghan foreign policy.
Atmar spoke to Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian via a video conference late on Thursday.
Referring to the status of Iran in Afghan foreign policy and his recent meetings with the senior Iranian officials, Atmar stated that promoting and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, security fields, and exchanging technical experiences between the two countries’ experts is a priority of Afghanistan’s foreign policy.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two sides discussed plans to expand cooperation in the field of energy transmission, trade and transit development, the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat railway, proposals for joint investments, preparations for holding the Joint cooperation commission meeting, finalization of a memorandum of understanding as well as the comprehensive document of cooperation between Kabul and Tehran.
Business
Contracts signed to improve services at Afghan airports
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority and Group 42 of the United Arab Emirates signed three contracts in the areas of security services, operation management, ground handling, and aviation systems and technology on Thursday.
The contract was signed by Mohammad Qasim Wafayezada, Head of Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority, and Mansoor Al-Mansoori, Chief Operating Officer of Group 42 of the UAE in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani, the national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib, and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal at the Presidential Palace on Thursday afternoon.
The Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ataullah Nasib, Head of Investment Facilitation Unit of Office of the President said UAE’s Group 42 develop and deploy high-impact industry solutions in the sectors of aviation, energy, healthcare, oil and gas, and extractive industry, adding that the company showed willingness and commitment to enter into cooperation with Afghanistan in areas related to civil aviation, mainly for Afghanistan’s four international airports.
Terming the contracts ‘truly strategic, President Ashraf Ghani said, “We celebrated the birth of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) this morning and signed strategic cooperation agreement with the UAE company in the afternoon.”
He added that historical and political relations between Afghanistan and UAE can be named as ‘comprehensive economic partnership’.
President Ghani said, unfortunately, the great potentials at Afghanistan international airports haven’t been utilized. He stressed that the government has entered into cooperation with G42 as the company has great experiences in the fields of security services, ground handling, and aviation systems and technology.
“I am confident that officials, service personnel of airports, clients, and our people will feel the tangible changes upon implementation of these contracts,” Ghani added.
“Our airports are our vital infrastructures so we need to ensure standard service delivery which is essential in terms of operation management and ground handling,” added the president while underlining that export of Afghan products through air corridor should meet those standards.
President Ghani highlighted that Hamid Karzai International Airport has great potentials to turn into a cargo platform.
He added that international airports of Kandahar and Herat can serve as connection points with UAE and Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi airport can link Afghanistan to Central Asia, which altogether create a suitable network of airports.
Meanwhile, Mansoor Al-Mansoori stated that the contracts would create more opportunities for cooperation between Afghan and UAE institutions.
He noted that Afghanistan and UAE enjoy historical and friendly ties that have been further consolidated within recent years.
Latest News
UK warns peace talks ‘fail without women’
The UK has urged countries and UN agencies to give more women a meaningful role in peace talks and protect them from violence while they are on the frontline of negotiations, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the first UN Security Council resolution on women’s inclusion in peace and security
In a virtual address to the United Nations the UK Middle East Minister James Cleverly, said: “We know that when women have a seat at the table, peace negotiations are less likely to fail, which is why 20 years ago, every country at the UN pledged to increase their participation.
“Yet the proportion of women still hasn’t increased, and when women are included, they increasingly suffer threats against their lives,” he said.
“World leaders must now put words into action and follow the UK’s lead of protecting women on the frontline and lobbying for greater inclusion,” James noted.
According to research by UN Women and the Council on Foreign Relations, when women meaningfully participate in peace talks, the resulting agreement is 64% less likely to fail and 35% more likely to last at least 15 years. Yet between 1990 and 2017, women made up only 2% of mediators, 8% of negotiators, and 5% of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes.
In the meeting, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also called for expedited empowerment and protection of women in conflict situations.
Ensuring that women play their full part in peace processes, he said, requires stronger partnerships between the United Nations, regional organizations, Member States and civil society, using all tools and innovative solutions.
Meanwhile, UK said in a statement on Thursday that the country’s Minister Cleverly announced £1 million of new UK aid for the Women Mediators across the Commonwealth (WMC) network, an independent group of 50 women mediators around the world, hosted by peacebuilding NGO Conciliation Resources.
According to the statement, The funding will provide women on the frontline of peace talks with training, mentoring, and resources for their participation in peacebuilding, and to lobby for greater inclusion of women at all levels of negotiations, including at the UN.
The UK also announced £250,000 of new aid funding to support research into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women and girls living in fragile and conflict-affected states, such as Afghanistan and Nigeria, read the statement.
“The study will develop policy recommendations to ensure women and girls are better protected in future pandemics.”
