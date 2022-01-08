Health
Rescue body warns over 90% of Afghan clinics face closure
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that over 90 percent of Afghanistan’s health clinics are expected to shut down amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.
The committee on Friday said in a report that the closure of health centers could deprive millions of Afghans of “basic care, threatening the COVID-19 response and creating a major risk of disease outbreaks, malnutrition, and preventable deaths.”
The report stated that nearly half of Afghans were experiencing worse levels of food insecurity—the highest level ever recorded in Afghanistan and a 37 percent rise compared to six months earlier.
“Throughout early 2022, 55 percent of Afghans will face acute food insecurity, including nearly nine million people at emergency levels—one step before famine conditions,” the committee stated.
The committee warned that food insecurity would likely deepen in 2022 as the country continues to face shortages of food, rapidly rising food prices, and an ongoing drought.
“Hunger may drive further displacement, as evidenced by IRC assessments in five provinces in mid-2021 that identified lack of food and livelihoods as the top reasons for people leaving their homes,” the report read.
Health
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
India has delivered the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the country.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the consignment consisted of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.
According to the statement, the assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
The statement noted that India stands committed to continuing “our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.”
In recent weeks, India had donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated that the IEA was grateful for India’s assistance.
India, meanwhile, said that it will send more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and food grains to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.
Health
Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel
An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as poultry birds are culled as a precaution.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met his national security adviser and other experts to discuss efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent it from passing into humans. So far no human transmission has been reported, Bennett’s office said.
Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu.
“This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history,” Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted as rangers in hazardous material suits collected carcasses of the cranes from the lake at the Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.
Hundreds of thousands of chickens had been culled, she said.
Authorities were looking to ease import quotas and bring in eggs from abroad to head off an egg shortage due to the cull.
Health
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said 90 percent of foreign aid to the health sector has been cut, which has resulted in serious challenges.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kabul, Abdul Bari Omar, the deputy minister of health, said that despite the challenges, health centers are open across the country.
“They (foreign organizations) skip all their commitments, a crisis was created here. If it was to happen under the former government, they (former government) would also have faced such a crisis,” said Omar.
This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the world. However, the health ministry said they want to curb the spread of the virus.
“It (new variant of COVID-19) has arrived in Pakistan; we call on international organizations to help us curb the spread of the virus. We are ready and have COVID-19 medicine,” added Omar.
Omar also noted that under the old government, 3.5 million people turned to drugs and became addicted.
Afghans meanwhile say services in government-run hospitals are bad.
“It (services) is not good, it is worse,” said Yousef, a relative of a patient currently in hospital.
“Doctors are trying [to save lives of patients]. We buy drugs at the bazaar. Our patient’s situation is not good,” said Jafar, another relative of a patient.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last month that unless help is provided, the Afghanistan health sector could collapse.
According to WHO, Afghan health centers face a critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies.
