Republic’s peace team fully prepped for next round of talks: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Sunday that the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team will accelerate the peace talks in Doha.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the ambassadors of a number of foreign countries and representatives of international entities in Kabul, Abdullah stressed the importance of regional and international consensus around the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

“I cannot stress more on the need for consensus in the region and also consensus-building, with our partners in the international community, party participation of your excellencies… today shows the keenness on the part of our partners,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah stated that the Afghan team arrived in Doha on time and is ready to negotiate with full authority on any issue related to the agenda.

“They left Kabul reassured of broad consensus about the pursuit of negotiations on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and presenting a unified voice together that is what they are doing,” Abdullah said.

He added that a comprehensive ceasefire and a reduction in violence are the priorities of the Afghan peace team.

“When it comes to us, of course, achieving an inclusive peaceful settlement is our goal and preserving that achievement of the past 20 years and the sacrifices which are the results of the sacrifices of our people and these are the guiding principles for our negotiating team,” Abdullah noted.

The peace talks resumed 12 days ago in Doha after the Republic’s team and the Taliban’s team took a three-week break.