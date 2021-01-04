Republic’s negotiating team scheduled to leave for Doha

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

The Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team will leave Kabul on Monday for Doha where they are set to resume peace talks with the Taliban after a three-week break.

In a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani prior to their departure, the team was told by the president: “Views of Afghans, advice of the Loya Jirga and the Constitution defines the authorities and agenda of the peace negotiating team.”

Ghani pointed out that there had been significant international support for the process and assured the team of government’s full support. He also wished them success for the next round of talks which could see the teams set the agenda and touch on the issue of a ceasefire.

The team meanwhile said the experience they had gained in the first round would serve as a good guide for the next phase.

The talks are scheduled to resume oan Tuesday in Doha.

On Saturday, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of the negotiating team, said however the Taliban has no operational plan in place to govern, but their “power-hungry and narrow-minded spirit has not changed.”

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the first round of peace talks and its future prospects Mansoor said the Taliban are eager to rule but have no operational plans to govern.

Mansoor said “we have to move towards an interim government while maintaining the current” system and stated that preserving the current achievements and values of the past 20 years is a must.

He said the Taliban are not a political group, but they want power.

“The mentality of the Taliban has not changed at all, the Taliban still has a militaristic sense and thinks they can achieve power through war.”

In just two months, five journalists have been killed in the country in what is perceived as a ploy to silence the free media in the country.

Afghan foreign minister, Haneef Atmar meanwhile met Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayarin on Monday and thanked him for his country’s support to the peace process.