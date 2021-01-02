Latest News
Republican-led US Senate overrides Trump veto for first time
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)
The US Congress on Friday dealt outgoing President Donald Trump a humiliating blow in his last days in office after the Senate voted overwhelmingly to override his veto of a defense spending bill.
The US Senate on Friday easily secured the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump’s veto of a bill on defense spending, the first time it has done so in the outgoing president’s nearly four years in office.
The Senate, led by Trump’s Republicans, followed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives’ lead on Monday, passing the measure with a vote of 81-13, Reuters reported.
The Senate vote during a rare New Year’s Day session is a humiliating blow for Trump, who has only 20 days to go before leaving office.
Under US law, a presidential veto can be overridden if the bill in question is supported by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress.
Reuters reported that Trump has been at odds with his fellow Republican lawmakers since he lost re-election in November after most of them failed to back his unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud or support his call for bigger COVID-19 relief payments.
Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)
Afghanistan’s Supreme Court has sentenced Mohammad Adil to death after he was found guilty of masterminding the Kabul University attack.
According to the Interior Ministry, five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms after being found guilty of charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperating with ISIS (Daesh).
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday welcomed the court’s decision and said justice has been served.
He said others had also been sentenced to death on Saturday but did not provide details except to say the list will be shared with the media soon.
On November 2, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 wounded after two gunmen attacked the university.
Adel meanwhile was also found guilty on charges of terrorist activities and kidnapping.
One of the other five was Obaidullah, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of having links to Daesh, planting IEDs and delivering explosive materials.
300,000 Afghan children face illness, even death, in freezing conditions
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)
More than 300,000 Afghan children face freezing winter conditions that could lead to illness, in the worst cases death, without proper winter clothing and heating, Save the Children warned this week.
The organization’s country director in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi, said in a statement on Thursday that while schools are closed until March in the coldest parts of the country, this is a serious blow because often the classroom is the only source of warmth for children during winter – where temperatures can plummet to below minus 27 degrees Celcius.
Concern has been raised following an early onset of harsh weather conditions – and heavy snowfalls.
“The early snow in the northern parts of Afghanistan where we work has impacted children particularly badly. The most vulnerable children are those whose schools have shut because of the worsening winter conditions.
“Their families don’t have the money to buy winter clothing. Instead children are forced to huddle at home to escape the bitter cold.
“It also means it is more difficult for us to reach these children to provide them with winter clothing. We must go from home to home to deliver thick coats and blankets,” Nyamandi said.
According to Save the Children, ongoing conflict has also destroyed many homes and forced thousands of children, along with their families, to shelter in camps for the homeless. There they risk hunger, disease, including COVD-19, even death from freezing temperatures.
“The situation is bleak for children forced to live in camps in places like Balkh province. It is already very cold in this northern province with overnight temperatures as low as minus ten. But it will get much colder before March,” said Nyamandi.
“Here, and in camps in other parts of Afghanistan, plastic sheeting and the clothes they wear are often all that separates them from the freezing temperatures.
“For thousands of children the Afghan winter is a time of grim survival,” he added.
In light of this, Save the Children plan to provide winter kits to more than 100,000 families in 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
These winter kits include fuel and a heater, blankets and winter clothes for children including coats, socks, shoes, hats and Vaseline.
Shelter repair kits will also be provided to for people made homeless by the fighting and in some cases, 12 weeks rent for families at risk of homelessness
Media watchdog slams Ghor govt for failing to protect slain journalist
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)
In a series of tweets, the Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) slammed the Ghor provincial government for its lack of cooperation in helping to safeguard the life of slain journalist Bismillah Adil.
This comes after Adil and the AJSC repeatedly requested support from Ghor provincial government regarding his safety.
Adil was gunned down in a targeted attack on Friday in the province.
AJSC said on Twitter: “AJSC condemns the indifference of the local government in Ghor towards repeated requests by AJSC’s local representative and Bismillah Adil for his safety.
“In the light of extensive threats against journalists and their serial killing, protection of journalists must be given priority,” the AJSC stated.
This was the third attempt on Adil’s life in two years. In October 2019, gunmen shot at him in his vehicle in Firoz Koh city, the AJSC reported.
“In November 2020, attackers shot and threw a grenade at his house; AJSC accuses officials of indifference over security of Bismillah Adel,” the organization stated.
Adil was Editor in Chief of Sadai Ghor Radio in Ghor province.
The US has meanwhile once again voiced its concern over the increase in attacks on journalists and as Ross Wilson, US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, said, this tactic to silence the media was “appalling”.
On Friday Wilson tweeted: “Another Afghan journalist was killed today: Bismillah Adil Aimaq in Ghor province. Attacks on freedom of speech and those who seek to inform society are appalling and must end.”
President Ashraf Ghani also condemned the attack on Adil Bismillah and ordered security institutions to investigate.
However, Adil’s assassination is the latest in a string of targeted killings of media workers, civil society activists and civil servants who have been systematically killed over the past few months.
In just two months, five journalists have been killed in the country in what is perceived as a ploy to silence the free media in the country.
No group has claimed responsibility for any of the killings and while the Taliban reject claims of any involvement, many officials and organizations have blamed the group for this new “scare tactic.”
