Reports indicate 51 Afghan forces killed or wounded in past 24 hours

At least 51 Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) members have been killed or wounded in the past 24 hours in clashes with Taliban insurgents across the country.

One of the worst hit areas was Helmand with at least 20 security force members killed in a Taliban attack.

Helmand

A source told Ariana News that at least 20 security force members were killed in an attack on a check post by Taliban insurgents on Sunday night in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province.

According to the source about 35 security personnel were based at the check post – 20 were killed, 14 were captured alive and one more fled the area.

Police only confirmed the clash in the area but did not give more details.

The source meanwhile said the Taliban took all the weapons and equipment from the check post.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Kandahar

In Kandahar, at least two policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen in PD1 of Kandahar city, this afternoon, police said.

Police said the attackers fled the area but that they are looking for the perpetrators.

Ghazni

A security force member was killed and five others were wounded in clashes with the Taliban in Jaghatu district of Ghazni province on Sunday night, said Khaliqdad Akbari, a provincial council member.

According to Akbari the Taliban also suffered casualties but did not provide details.

Herat

The Taliban attacked an army security checkpoint in Herat’s Shindand district, killing more than 10 security force members and wounding seven others, according to sources.

Sources said the Taliban had taken all the equipment and weapons from the checkpoint with them.

Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali said that three security forces were killed and eight Taliban were killed in the clashes.

Kabul

On Sunday at least three security force members were killed and 12 others were wounded in an explosion. According to police the blast happened when an explosive-laden vehicle was detonated near a military vehicle in Paghman district of Kabul.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.