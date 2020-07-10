Latest News
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrests, harassment of Afghan journalists
Reporters without Borders has condemned the arrest of two journalists by NDS forces in Zabul and Khost and the harassment of Pajhwok news agency by Afghan government officials, calling on President Ghani and VP Amrullah Saleh, to abide by the media law.
A report released by the Reporters without Borders said that Mahboobullah Hakimi, a correspondent for Radio Bayan in Zabul province, had been detained by the National Security Forces on the 11th of Saratan, Persian Calendar.
The report added that Mr. Hakimi’s accusation is publishing a comment on his Facebook page and calling President Ghani an infidel. Prior to his arrest, however, the reporter had released a video calling the comment a result of his page being hacked. According to the report, in a video released by the National Security Service, Hakimi confessed to the message and apologized.
“The Afghan government is putting pressure on freedom of expression, and by interrupting or at least opposing access to information and disrupting it, it is putting pressure on freedom of expression and the government is not following its commitments and the observance of the law is signed,” said Mujeeb Khalwatgar, executive director of Nai, Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan.
According to the report, on the 11th of Saratan, the National Security Forces of Khost Province inspected the home of Forough Jan Mangal, a local reporter and colleague of Reuters, and his brother, Saifullah Hayat, a representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists and taken them to the NDS in a disrespectful manner.
“The statement by Reporters without Borders against the misconduct of some government agencies against journalists is true and clear,” said Siddiqullah Tawhidi, director of Tawhidi Lawsuits of the Committee to Protect Journalists. “It does not take into account the complaints of journalists. It causes serious problems for journalists with illegal decisions and actions.”
Reporters say that in addition to the threat and lack of safety for journalists, the lack of access to information is one of the more serious challenges that the government pays little attention to.
Reporters without Borders says Pajhwok Afghan News recently came under direct and indirect pressure from government officials following the release of a report on the smuggling and sale of 32 ventilators to Pakistan.
Latest News
Russia in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network: US
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirms that Russia is in contact with the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, and other groups in Afghanistan, saying that it is taking advantage of this connection.
Responding to the US Congressional hearings on reports that Russia offers bounties to the Taliban militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan, Esper said that he still has no confirmed information on the matter.
“I didn’t see the first reports until February. I think Gen. McKenzie and Gen. Miller get some initial reporting on the ground that they began pursuing. Neither thought the reports were credible, as they dug into them,” US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia and some other countries have provided financial and training support to the Taliban, the Haqqani network and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan for years.
“We are not done looking. We are going to dig into this. I am an outrage general just like every one of us in uniform is. If in fact these bounties directed by the government of Russia or any of their institutions to kill American soldiers, that’s a big deal,” said Mark Milley Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Some former US troops on a mission in Afghanistan also speak of a deep relationship between the Taliban and Russia.
John Nicholson, a former commander of the Resolute Mission in Afghanistan believes that there is a bilateral deal between Russia and the Taliban calling it against the spirit of the peace agreement in Afghanistan.
This comes as Russia and the Taliban have called the report baseless, and Russia has accused US intelligence of smuggling drugs into Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 34,194 cases, 971 deaths
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped to 34,194 with 971 deaths in Afghanistan.
According to daily Coronavirus, updates released the Public Health Ministry, 286 new Coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded in Kabul 83, Herat 81, Balkh 9, Nangarhar 1, Bamyan 30, Takhar 5, Baghlan 3, Badghis 30, Logar 2, Kunduz 5, Parwan 2, Diakundi 16, Wardak 3, Laghman 1, Panjsher 2, and Ghor 13.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours. The death cases were reported as follows: Kabul (10), Herat (2), Maidan Wardak (1), and Takhar (1).
The Health Ministry said that 41 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 20,882 in the country.
It comes that World Bank has approved a $200 million grant to help Afghanistan mitigate COVID-19 impacts and provide relief to vulnerable people and businesses.
The World Bank said that the Afghanistan COVID-19 Response Development Policy Grant comprises $100 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, and $100 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.
Latest News
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Ghazni
The Afghan forces have pushed back Taliban attacks in central Ghazni province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said.
In a statement released on Friday, the MoD said the militants have carried out attacks in Shalez and Asheqwal areas in the center of Ghazni province on Thursday that faced resistance by the Afghan security and defense forces.
According to the statement, the Afghan forces pushed back the attacks, killing eight Taliban militants and wounding three more.
The Defense Ministry did not provide details of the casualty of the Afghan forces.
The Taliban militant group yet to comment about the incident.
It comes as the Taliban apparently has intensified attacks in a number of provinces which shows a clash to the Doha agreement to bring peace in Afghanistan.
Two days ago the group carried out a car bomb suicide attack in Kandahar’s Shah Wali Kut district which result in the killing of two policemen and wounding of 15 more. In Ghazni, the Taliban target police commander of Deh Yak district as well.
Reporters Without Borders condemns arrests, harassment of Afghan journalists
Russia in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network: US
Morning News Show: Smuggling of Afghan wheat
Tahawol: Sapidar sends its ministerial list to Arg
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 34,194 cases, 971 deaths
ATN News Live Streaming
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Afghanistan to resume international flights
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
Morning News Show: Smuggling of Afghan wheat
Tahawol: Sapidar sends its ministerial list to Arg
Sola: Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show: Rahmatullah Nabil’s statement on the prisoner release
Tahawol: Criticism on the procedure of releasing Taliban prisoners
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan to host regional meeting on peace process
- Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, India sign MoUs for development of educational infrastructure
- COVID-194 days ago
India overtakes Russia to become world’s third hardest-hit nation in pandemic
- Latest News4 days ago
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
- Latest News4 days ago
Kabul hosts meeting for strengthening regional consensus on peace
- Latest News3 days ago
Japan warns of more heavy rain in flood-hit areas
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad talks with Taliban on Afghanistan’s economy
- Latest News4 days ago
Militants attack security checkpoint – Kabul