Reporters Without Borders condemns arrests, harassment of Afghan journalists

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2020)

Reporters without Borders has condemned the arrest of two journalists by NDS forces in Zabul and Khost and the harassment of Pajhwok news agency by Afghan government officials, calling on President Ghani and VP Amrullah Saleh, to abide by the media law.

A report released by the Reporters without Borders said that Mahboobullah Hakimi, a correspondent for Radio Bayan in Zabul province, had been detained by the National Security Forces on the 11th of Saratan, Persian Calendar.

The report added that Mr. Hakimi’s accusation is publishing a comment on his Facebook page and calling President Ghani an infidel. Prior to his arrest, however, the reporter had released a video calling the comment a result of his page being hacked. According to the report, in a video released by the National Security Service, Hakimi confessed to the message and apologized.

“The Afghan government is putting pressure on freedom of expression, and by interrupting or at least opposing access to information and disrupting it, it is putting pressure on freedom of expression and the government is not following its commitments and the observance of the law is signed,” said Mujeeb Khalwatgar, executive director of Nai, Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan.

According to the report, on the 11th of Saratan, the National Security Forces of Khost Province inspected the home of Forough Jan Mangal, a local reporter and colleague of Reuters, and his brother, Saifullah Hayat, a representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists and taken them to the NDS in a disrespectful manner.

“The statement by Reporters without Borders against the misconduct of some government agencies against journalists is true and clear,” said Siddiqullah Tawhidi, director of Tawhidi Lawsuits of the Committee to Protect Journalists. “It does not take into account the complaints of journalists. It causes serious problems for journalists with illegal decisions and actions.”

Reporters say that in addition to the threat and lack of safety for journalists, the lack of access to information is one of the more serious challenges that the government pays little attention to.

Reporters without Borders says Pajhwok Afghan News recently came under direct and indirect pressure from government officials following the release of a report on the smuggling and sale of 32 ventilators to Pakistan.