Report to US Congress cautions against ‘handing a victory to Taliban’
A bipartisan report to US Congress stated that Washington should not abandon Afghanistan and instead extend the May 1 deadline for withdrawing the remaining troops.
The report stated that withdrawing all US troops by the deadline set in the US-Taliban deal signed a year ago, could lead to civil war, the destabilization of the region, and a revived al-Qaeda threat.
The United States “should not … simply hand a victory to the Taliban,” said the Afghanistan Study Group report, reflecting criticism that the Trump administration conceded too much to the insurgents in a bid to end America’s longest war, VOA reported.
Congress commissioned the group, whose co-chairs included retired Marine General Joseph Dunford, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte.
According to VOA, Dunford told reporters the report was shared with aides to President Joe Biden, including Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation.
Following the submission of the report Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration “plans to support” the peace process, and that it was assessing the Taliban’s commitment to cutting ties to al-Qaeda, reducing violence, and engaging in peace talks.
According to the report, US policy should be revised to help ensure that the peace talks in Doha between the Taliban and the Afghan Republic delegation include Afghan government officials and that a durable settlement to decades of war is reached, the report said.
“Achieving the overall objective of a negotiated stable peace that meets US interests would need to begin with securing an extension of the May deadline,” said the report, urging an “immediate” US diplomatic push to rally regional support for a delay.
VOA reported that an extension would let the Biden administration revise policy, and it would also give Washington time to restructure US civilian aid and offer Kabul incentives “to play a constructive role” in the peace efforts and advancing women’s and minority rights.
NATO chief warns of risks involved in withdrawing troops
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance’s presence in Afghanistan is a decision that should be mutual but one that carries risks.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Stoltenberg said: “If we decide to leave, we risk to jeopardize the peace process, we risk to lose the gains that were made in the fight against international terrorism over the last years, and we risk Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.”
He also said if NATO decides to stay, there will be the risk of increased violence against foreign troops in the country.
“So my message to all NATO allies is that whatever we decide we need to do together,” he said. “We went into Afghanistan together. We should adjust our presence there together. And when the time is right we should leave together.”
Stoltenberg also called on the Taliban to stick to their commitments, including “breaking all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda,” and “reducing violence.”
Former US president Donald Trump had sharply reduced the number of American troops in Afghanistan and planned for a complete withdrawal by end of April. However, the new Biden administration said it plans to review the US-Taliban agreement signed last year.
NATO’s presence in Afghanistan is however still undecided but will be discussed during the defense ministers meeting later this month.
NDS chief for Ghoryan district killed in Taliban ambush
Noorullah Nazari, Head of NDS for Ghoryan district in western Herat province, was killed in a skirmish with Taliban militants, local officials confirmed.
Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor stated Ghoryan governor Farhad Khadimi and Ghoryan NDS Chief Noorullah Nazari were ambushed by the Taliban on the Ghoryan-Zindajan road on Thursday afternoon.
Nazari was killed, and three security force members were wounded in the skirmish, Qatali said.
The official added that the district governor managed to escape unharmed.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
SpaceX launches a batch of 60 satellites into orbit
SpaceX, a private American aerospace manufacturer, and space transportation services company, has successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites to the Earth’s orbit on Thursday.
SpaceX said in a statement that “60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida,” we’re launched.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/fntllf6TpI
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021
“Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage successfully returned to Earth and landed on the … drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, completing this booster’s fifth launch and landing,” the statement read.
Just an hour after lift off the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:19 a.m. local time, the company confirmed that the 60 satellites were successfully deployed.
Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/96pHRHXZi0
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021
Space.com reported it was the fifth launch for this Falcon 9 first stage, which last flew just 27 days ago — the quickest turnaround between missions for any SpaceX booster.
According to the report, SpaceX would launch another 60 satellites on Friday morning.
