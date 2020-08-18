Connect with us

Report to Congress states Taliban has reneged on deal, still supporting al-Qaeda

Ariana News

Published

19 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

The United States’ Department of Defense Office of Inspector General made public its quarterly report to Congress on Operation Freedom Sentinel Tuesday and stated the Taliban had not upheld its commitment to distancing itself from terrorist organizations in Afghanistan as per the Doha agreement. 

The agreement, reached in February in Doha between the US and the Taliban, called for the United States to reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 in the first step towards total withdrawal. 

In the Lead Inspector General for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel quarterly report summary, the US said: “The United States reduced its troop level in Afghanistan to 8,600 by mid-June, a month ahead of schedule.

“The Taliban was not honoring its commitment to cut ties with al-Qaeda and conducted operations alongside al-Qaeda members.

“The USCENTCOM commander said in June that ‘conditions have not been fully met’ for the United States to withdraw all its remaining forces.”

The report also stated that Taliban violence had increased “further threatening peace process.”

The US stated that although the Taliban had stopped attacks against US and coalition forces, the group had increased operations against Afghan security forces.

The report also stated that Afghan government officials had questioned whether the Taliban was serious about entering into peace negotiations.

In addition, it pointed out that US funding for the Afghan Local Police would end after September 30. 

This, the US said, could result in ALP members being left vulnerable to recruitment by militias and the Taliban – especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the country’s economy. 

The report stated the United States had also committed to act as a facilitator in pursuing the release of prisoners held by the Afghan government but that the “Taliban and the Afghan government failed to reach consensus on the release of prisoners during the (first) quarter.”

The US stated that the increased violence and dispute over prisoner releases “were significant barriers to the Afghan government and Taliban beginning peace negotiations.”

The release of this report comes amid rising concerns over when intra-Afghan negotiations will start as the peace talks process appears to have stalled.

Despite President Ashraf Ghani’s decree last week on the release of the remaining 400 prisoners, only 80 of them have so far been freed. 

The Taliban in turn have also not freed all Afghans they are holding captive.

Independence Day celebrations continue despite Kabul rocket attack

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret at the ministry of defense in Kabul on Tuesday morning during a ceremony to mark Afghanistan’s 101st anniversary of independence – a ceremony tainted by a rocket attack. 

Security officials have confirmed at least 14 rockets were fired off and landed in different parts of the city, including in the diplomatic zone and close to the Presidential Palace. 

Widespread damage to buildings and vehicles was also reported and at least 10 people were wounded. 

According to Tariq Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, the rockets had been fired from two vehicles. 

“Unfortunately, 10 civilians including four children and one woman have been wounded.”

He confirmed at least 14 rockets landed in the city and that two people had been arrested. 

“Most of these rockets have hit civilian houses in Kabul,” Arian said. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

However, it did not stop officials from holding ceremonies in other provinces, including Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar and messages wishing Afghanistan a Happy 101st Anniversary of Independence poured in from around the world. 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was one person who congratulated Ghani and the people of Afghanistan on the occasion. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the king “wished the President constant good health and happiness and the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan security and stability.”

Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller meanwhile posted a video on Twitter and used the opportunity to call for a reduction in violence. 

He said: “I’d like to wish the people of Afghanistan a happy Independence Day. We stand behind your ANDSF security forces as they secure peace in Afghanistan. 

“Now is the time to reduce violence and build a political path towards peace.

The United Nations also wished Afghanistan well and said it was “sharing the hope that the year ahead will witness a breakthrough in peace efforts and the forging of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Taliban, the group acknowledged the country’s day of independence but said that as their forefathers responded to “the invading enemy”, they too will continue their fight. 

“… we too shall continue our comprehensive struggle with all our might towards regaining our sovereignty and establishing an Islamic government in our homeland and shall not allow anyone to stand in the way of this great and pure aspiration, Allah willing.”

Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.

The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.

 

Independence Day marred in Kabul by rocket attack against city center

Ariana News

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

Early reports indicate at least 10 people have been wounded in Tuesday’s rocket attack on Kabul city center. 

Ministry of Interior said the rockets had been fired from at least two vehicles in different areas of the city. 

The rockets exploded in a number of areas including Shirpur, Shashdarak, the Green Zone and close to embassies and the Presidential Palace. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The attack came as Afghans around the country celebrate the 101st anniversary of independence from the British. 

Ceremonies were held early Tuesday to mark the event and an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the tomb of Shah Amanullah Khan in Nangarhar. 

Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.

The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.

Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh

Ariana News

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Saudi Gazette
(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met on Monday with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Riyadh to discuss a number of issues including that of military cooperation and regional stability.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, they reviewed bilateral relations, especially on the military and defense side, and sought to enhance joint cooperation to maintain security and stability, in addition to issues of common concern.

“Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet following the meeting.

This comes during a time of strained relations between the two longtime allies and although the official line was that the visit was “pre-planned,” many reports indicate it was an attempt to ease Riyadh’s displeasure over rare criticism from Islamabad of the Kingdom’s lukewarm reaction to the situation in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene a meeting over the issue. 

However, Saudi has failed to do so, which prompted a harsh response from Islamabad. 

Qureshi warned that if the OIC failed to assist, Pakistan would call its own meeting of Muslim countries “which want to support us on the Kashmir issue.”

According to him, Pakistan had skipped a summit in Malaysia last year with a “heavy heart” because of Saudi Arabia’s reservations. 

Very few details have however been released over Bajwa’s visit to the Kingdom but diplomatic sources said the general was accompanied by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and that the two are expected to hold high-level meetings.

In one statement on Monday, the Pakistani Army said Bajwa had met with Al-Rowaily and Lt. Gen. Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, to discuss “military to military ties, including training exchanges.”

Speaking to journalists ahead of Bajwa’s departure on Monday, Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Pakistani army’s spokesman, said: “There is no need to read too much into it. Thank God, everything is fine,”

Iftikhar stated Pakistan and its people “are proud of their relations” with Saudi Arabia, and that there was no need to raise any question about them. 

 “These relations are historic, very important, excellent and will remain excellent. There should be no doubt of this. Nobody can doubt the centrality of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic world,” Iftikhar stressed. 

But ties have been strained with Saudi Arabia which appears to have led to Pakistan turning to China last month to borrow $1 billion to repay part of a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia – which was used to prop up Islamabad’s depleting foreign reserves, apart from a $3 billion oil credit facility.

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry last week confirmed that Riyadh was reviewing Islamabad’s request for an extension of the oil credit facility, which ended in July.

 

