Repatriation of Afghan Refugees from Iran Rises to 53 Percent: Ministry

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2018 6:36 pm)

The rate of refugees return from Iran to Afghanistan has increased to 53 percent as more than 490 thousand Afghans have returned home since January this year.

Despite rising violence in Afghanistan, fewer Afghans are being granted asylum across the globe. At least 495,000 Afghans have returned home from Iran this year, according to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations.

“Most of the returnees are young Afghans who had fled to Iran for work, but due to recent economic issues in Iran and the collapse of Iranian currency (Rial), they have returned to the country,” said Hafizullah Miakhail, a spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees.

Some parliament members say the Afghan government is failed to maintain the security of the returnees. “The government has not taken steps towards ensuring the security of the returnees and it has failed in this regard,” said MP Mohammad Yusuf Saber.

Afghans in Iran are mostly refugees who have fled wars in Afghanistan. It also includes an unknown number of illegal migrant workers as well as a smaller number of traders, students, diplomats, and tourists.