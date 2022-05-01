Latest News
Repairs to damaged power pylons to take 20 days: DABS
Repair work on two power pylons that were bombed two days ago in Salang area of Parwan province would take up to 20 days, national electricity supply company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said on Saturday.
The destruction of power pylons carrying imported electricity from Uzbekistan cut transmission to Kabul and 10 other provinces.
Safiullah Ahmadzai, the operational head of DABS, told national broadcaster RTA in Parwan, that the fundamental repair work of the two pylons would take 14 to 20 days.
He said that they would try to reconnect one circuit of the power lines by the end of Saturday.
Meanwhile, Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABs, said on Sunday that the company’s technicians temporarily connected 150 megawatts of imported electricity to Kabul.
Afghanistan generates only 25 percent of its electricity domestically and the lines bringing power in from Uzbekistan have been attacked regularly.
Afghans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country
Afghans celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, across all provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government declared the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday night.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said after Eid prayers at the Palace mosque in Kabul, that this Eid has come with peace and social security.
Some IEA officials also said that a recorded message from their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was leaked from Kandahar’s Grand Mosque during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.
Mohammad Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Qatar, wrote on his Twitter account that Eid prayers had been offered at the Grand Mosque in Kandahar province, and were led by Supreme Leader Mullah Habibullah Akhundzada.
According to officials, Akhundzada congratulated IEA forces for their victory.
The IEA’s Supreme Court announced late Saturday night that Sunday would be the first day of Eid ul-Fitr in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid said in his Eid message that destroyers of peace in the country would be stopped. He said no one would be allowed to disrupt security.
UNAMA also congratulated Afghans on Eid.
The Political Representative of the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wished a peaceful Eid to the people of Afghanistan. UNAMA has also renewed its commitment to the United Nations to assist and cooperate with Afghanistan.
The head of the committee deciding Eid, Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, told the media Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had been sighted by 27 people in Kandahar, Farah, Zabul, Helmand and Ghor provinces.
This despite Saudi Arabia announcing Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had not been observed in Saudi Arabia. They declared Sunday the last day of Ramazan and Monday as the first day of Eid ul-Fitr.
IEA visits orphans of former govt security forces ahead of Eid
Dozens of homeless children in Herat, who lost their fathers to the war, welcomed food and clothing given to them by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Saturday.
The initiative was launched to console the orphans of the security forces of the previous government and the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (IE).
Some families want the government to take care of the orphans, saying that the annual salaries of security forces are not paid and that they live in difficult conditions.
The local administration of Herat has prepared new clothes for these children in a bid to help them.
“The feeling of happiness should return to all the homes of Afghans and that we can have a clear and common message that our nation is no longer interested in creating orphans,” said Naeem al-Haq Haqqani, Herat’s director of information and culture.
Some of these children are the children of security forces of the former government who were killed, and some are the children of the forces of the Islamic Emirate. They each express their hatred of war and say that life without a father is difficult for them.
“We do not want anyone to be orphaned like us,” said Mohibullah, an orphan.
“Today, we would be very happy if the father was with us, on the eve of Eid, we are without a father,” said Zubair, another orphan.
“Since I lost my father, I think there is no one to support me, but I hope that the Islamic Emirate and the current government can cooperate and solve our problems,” said Wajiha, another orphan.
Some families of the victims of slain security forces claim that they have not received their salaries for the past eight months.
Abdul Tawab, the brother of a former soldier who died, said: “Someone who used to spend 10,000 afghanis monthly, unfortunately, has been cut off for 9 months. Pay at least 50 percent of the martyr’s salary.”
“I lost a young brother whose children survived, but now we cannot celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” said Mohammad Asif, the brother of a dead soldier.
Thousands of security forces from both the former government and the Islamic Emirate died in the war over the last two decades. Thousands of orphans now live in impoverished conditions.
43% of Afghan media outlets closed down within 3 months of IEA takeover: UN
Forty-three percent of Afghan media outlets disappeared within three months of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) coming into power, a UN official said on Saturday.
That means more than 6,400 journalists lost their jobs, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen, said at a ceremony in Kabul Saturday to mark World Press Freedom Day that falls on May 3.
She said that four out of five women journalists are no longer working.
“The events of August 2021 have upended hard earned gains of decades,” Knudsen said adding that Afghan media which was seen as one of the success stories of the past two decades is now “struggling for its own survival.”
Richard Bennett, UN’s Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan, in a video message, said that the IEA has “promulgated new and restricted guidelines for the media and access to information has become more challenging, impacting negatively on the dissemination of information.”
“We call on the authorities to recognize and respect a free pluralistic and independent media and we urge the authorities to comply with Afghanistan’s obligations under international human rights instruments and protect and promote freedom of opinion and expression with equality between women and men as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Afghanistan is a state party,” Bennett said.
Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association, said that the media outlets currently operating in the country are facing financial problems, a shortage of skilled staff and restrictions imposed by the IEA.
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly said that they are committed to ensuring freedom of media in Afghanistan, provided its according to Sharia rules and national interests are observed.
