Remains Recovered From U.S. Aircraft Crash Site – Ghazni

The U.S. Forces recovered the remains of two personnel from the site where a U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan on January 27, U.S. Forces in Afghanistan said in a statement.

The force also recovered what is assessed to be the aircraft flight data recorder.

The statement adds that the cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.

The remains were found near the crash site, treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, in accordance with their culture, the statement underlined.

The statement said that the U.S. forces destroyed the remnants of the aircraft.

Pending positive identification and in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.