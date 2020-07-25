Latest News
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar says the Afghan government would not release the remaining Taliban prisoners, adding that the prisoners were involved in “unjustifiable war crimes, and smuggling.”
In an interview with an Indian network, Atmar said that the obstacles to the start of talks between Afghans are the lack of reduction of violence by the Taliban and the release of prisoners of this group.
Although he considers the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners to be impossible due to insignificant crimes and opposition from a number of countries, he calls on the Taliban to find a new list for the release of other prisoners in the group.
In order to resolve the issue, Atmar stated that the government told the Taliban to submit another list of prisoners so that the government could decide on their release.
However, sources close to the Taliban say the Taliban’s position is based on a peace agreement with the United States and that it is unchangeable.
On the other hand, Atmar called peace with the Taliban and cutting the group’s ties with other terrorist groups in the region very important in order to bring security to the because he believes that without the Taliban, no agreement is acceptable with other terrorist groups.
In this conversation, the Afghan official called on India to play an active role in encouraging countries in the region and the world to start a dialogue between Afghans.
COVID-19
Health officials accused of negligence in COVID-19 response, duty breach
The Inspector Office of Afghanistan has accused a number of current and former officials of the Ministry of Public Health of breach of statutory duty, warning they would be introduced to the judiciary.
Addressing a press conference about procurement for the COVID-19 response on Saturday in Kabul, the Inspector General Ghezal Haris said that the authorities failed to ensure transparency in utilizing government resources.
The organization added its initial findings indicate lack of transparency in the COVID-19 budget expenditures, saying purchases have been done higher than the market price, for instance, a digital thermometer was purchased 12 thousand AFN for Badakhshan, 24 thousand AFN for Herat, and in Logar, it was purchased for 91 thousand AFN.
“Despite, the money was allocated to fight the Coronavirus, in some provinces beds, mobile phones or 75-inch TVs have been purchased,” Inspector General Ghezal Haris said.
The organization further said that although the government has paid to purchase new medical equipment, the authorities have bought second-hand medical equipment and machines. For example, a new brand PCR machine was purchased for Herat, but the hospital received a second-hand one.
“Once an investigation was finished, a number of authorities of Public Health Ministry and its provincial officials would be introduced for prosecution over negligence, breach of statutory duty and misuse of government resources, “Ghezal Haris added.
Meanwhile, the Inspector Office of Afghanistan found a “poor management” in the Ministry of Public Health, saying that the Ministry failed to define its priority as it has purchases unnecessary supplies and equipment instead of the drug for fighting COVID-19.
It comes as the US pledged a new aid package for COVID-19 response in Afghanistan.
The USAID said Thursday that the US allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
Featured
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council said in a report this week that an “estimated 6,000 to 6,500 Pakistani terrorist fighters” were currently in Afghanistan and posed a threat to both countries.
According to the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, published on Thursday, most of these fighters were Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members and were led by Amir Noor Wali Mehsud.
The UN report was on Daesh and al-Qaeda and associated groups operating around the world.
On the topic of COVID-19, the monitoring team said the pandemic was having an effect on terrorism but the impact of coronavirus was varied.
In some regions, groups were using the pandemic to advance propaganda and fundraising, and in some regions, these groups are seeking to take advantage of perceptions that the attention of security forces is diverted elsewhere.
“At the same time, the pandemic has made cross-border travel more difficult and targets more elusive, and the operational tempo of attacks has slowed discernibly in some regions,” read the report.
The report stated that al-Qaeda meanwhile is entrenching in regions beyond its historical stronghold in Afghanistan, where it faces a serious challenge if the peace process develops momentum.
The group “exploits the tarnished ISIL (Daesh) brand and societal fractures to enhance legitimacy and gain local traction and recruits. The relationship between ISIL and al-Qaeda remains fraught and idiosyncratic, depending on regional dynamics.”
The report stated that Daesh had suffered severe reverses in its former Afghan strongholds of Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces, “but it is too soon to discount it as a threat”.
The report warned that Daesh does however hope to exploit changing dynamics between the Taliban, Daesh and al-Qaeda in the context of the Afghan peace process.
According to the agreement between the US and the Taliban, signed in February, it is envisaged that the Taliban will continue to fight Daesh and suppress any threat from al-Qaeda.
However, the report stated that al-Qaeda and Daesh in West Africa and Sahel continued to enjoy operational success in early 2020.
The report added that the strength of al-Qaeda in and around Idlib in the north-west of Syria and “the fragility of the situation” was troubling. Daesh “also enjoys safe haven in that region.” read the report.
Meanwhile, the UN stated that Daesh continues to suffer losses in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, to where it moved from Nangarhar at the end of 2019.
In April and May, the Afghan special forces conducted a series of countrywide operations that led to the arrest of leaders of the group, including Aslam Farooqi (aka Abdullah Orokzai) and other senior members.
The report stated that some entities claim Daesh is seeking to pursue “a global agenda” by implementing its core’s leadership approach, which considers Afghan territory a base for spreading terrorist influence across the wider region.
In addition, the report stated that although in territorial retreat, Daesh remains capable of carrying out high-profile attacks in various parts of the country, including Kabul.
“It also aims to attract Taliban fighters who oppose the agreement with the United States. In case of further military pressure on (Daesh) in Kunar, the group is expected to retreat to Badakhshan and other northern provinces,” read the report.
The UN’s Monitoring Team estimates the current Daesh membership in Afghanistan is around 2,200. They say the leader is Matiullah Kamahwal and Syrian national Abu Said Mohammad al-Khorasani.
The UN’s team was informed that two senior Daesh commanders, Abu Qutaibah and Abu Hajar al-Iraqi, had arrived in Afghanistan from the Middle East. No date was however given.
Through foreign terrorist fighters, Daesh has reportedly maintained contact with the new overall Daesh leader, al-Mawla.
The report stated a number of other terrorist groups are also active in Afghanistan, most operating under the umbrella of the Taliban but some aligned with Daesh.
The death of Abdukholik, the head of the Uzbek fighters in Daesh, in January 2020, contributed to the departure of some of the Uzbek component of the group, in particular family members.
One group of Central Asian fighters went to Faryab province, where they joined the 1,500-strong Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) group. Another reportedly traveled to Kabul province, planning to leave Afghanistan via Iran for Turkey to join the local pro-Daesh Central Asian diaspora.
The report also states al-Qaeda is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces and the group’s Egyptian leader Aiman al-Zawahiri remains based in the country. The total number of al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan is between 400 and 600.
“The leadership maintains close contact with the Haqqani Network. In February 2020, al-Zawahiri met with Yahya Haqqani, the primary Haqqani Network contact with al-Qaeda since mid-2009, to discuss ongoing cooperation.”
The UN report also stated that al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. This group “is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader,” the report read.
This latest report comes after the US State Department issued its Country Reports on Terrorism 2019 last month.
In its report, the US stated Pakistan remains a “safe haven” for a host of regional terror groups, including the Afghan Taliban, and the al-Qaeda linked Haqqani Network.
The Long War Journal quoted the State Department as having said: “Pakistan continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally-focused terrorist groups.,
“It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN [Haqqani Network], as well as groups targeting India, including LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa] and its affiliated front organizations, and JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammad], to operate from its territory.”
After noting that Pakistan has taken “modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and to restrain some India-focused militant groups,” the State Department criticized Pakistan for failing “to take decisive actions against Indian- and Afghanistan-focused militants who would undermine their operational capability.”
The State Department also blasted Pakistan for harboring wanted terrorists, including JeM emir Masood Azhar and LeT commander Sajid Mir, who was a mastermind of the November 2008 terror attacks across Mumbai, in India.
Azhar and Mir “are widely believed to reside in Pakistan under the protection of the state, despite government denials,” the Long War Journal stated.
Featured
Lords Committee launches inquiry into UK’s engagement with Afghanistan
Britain’s House of Lords on Friday launched an inquiry into the UK’s engagement with Afghanistan – including its diplomatic, military and aid strategy.
The inquiry by the International Relations and Defence Committee will consider the UK’s work with international partners such as the US, NATO and the Afghan government and will also consider the regional dynamics of instability in Afghanistan.
In addition, the committee will look into the implementation of the agreement between the US and the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign troops, and prospects for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
The UK was actively engaged in the fight against the Taliban and al Qaeda between 2001 and 2014, and still has about 1,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan in a non-combat role.
In a Call for Evidence published on the UK Parliament’s website on Friday, the chair said: “We are seeking to look closely at the UK Government’s role and aims in the country, in the context of the planned US withdrawal announced in February 2020.”
Acknowledging that the Afghan people have suffered as a result of instability, conflict and underdevelopment, the committee stated that the UK has an ongoing interest in a sustainable political settlement being reached.
“We are looking for evidence to inform us about the effectiveness of the UK’s engagement in Afghanistan, and what role it should play in the future. An important part of this inquiry will be the effective scrutiny of the work of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Ministry of Defense in Afghanistan,” the notice stated.
According to the committee, it is seeking evidence to address a number of questions including what the prospects are for the implementation of the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban signed in February, what the outlook is for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban following the US Taliban peace agreement and what will the impact be of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on the UK.
The committee will also investigate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Afghanistan.
Lords stated that diversity comes in many forms and hearing a range of different perspectives means that committees are better informed and can more effectively scrutinize public policy and legislation.
“Committees can undertake their role most effectively when they hear from a wide range of individuals, sectors or groups in society affected by a particular policy or piece of legislation. We encourage anyone with experience or expertise of an issue under investigation by a select committee to share their views with the committee, with the full knowledge that their views have value and are welcome.”
CLICK HERE for the full notification.
Health officials accused of negligence in COVID-19 response, duty breach
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Morning News Show: youth’ role in development of society
Morning News Show: insecurity in Kandahar
Tahawol: rise of violence in Afghanistan
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
Morning News Show: youth’ role in development of society
Morning News Show: insecurity in Kandahar
Tahawol: rise of violence in Afghanistan
Tahawol: five ministry nominees of Abdullah rejected by Ghani
Sola: woman’s role in peace process
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
- Latest News4 days ago
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
- Latest News3 days ago
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
- Featured5 days ago
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
- Latest News2 days ago
Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan