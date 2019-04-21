Religious Scholars Warn of Boycotting Consultative Peace Jirga

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2019)

A number of religious scholars warned on Sunday to boycott the Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace if their presence is ignored.

Speaking in a joint meeting with the Jirga organizers, Ataullah Faizani, a religious scholar said, Ulama is the source of issuing Fatwa and is feared to boycott the Jirga.

At the same time, Azizullah Mufleh, another religious scholar criticized President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah for disunity over the organization of the Jirga.

“President Ghani has decided to hold the Loya Jirga but Chief Executive Abdullah has boycotted it. This was supposed to be agreed in advance,” Mawlawi Mufleh said.

So far more than ten presidential candidates and some major politicians have boycotted the Loya Jirga on Peace, citing that President Ghani is using the gathering for the purpose of electoral campaign.

However, Mohammad Umar Daudzai an official appointed by President Ghani to organize the Jirga says, we are in talks with those who have boycotted the Loya Jirga.

Daudzai also said that President Ghani will accept every advice that will be given in the Loya Jirga unless it is against the Constitution.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is due to be organized on April 29 in Kabul where around 3,000 people from all walks of society will come together to discuss peace and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.