Relentless Ronaldo equals international goals world record
Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the world record for international goals, taking his tally to 109 to go level with former Iran forward Ali Daei.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals against France on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2020 have taken his international total for Portugal to 109, matching the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, already Europe’s top-scoring international footballer, has been hunting down Daei’s total at UEFA EURO 2020, scoring twice in the Matchday 1 win against Hungary before his goal in the defeat in Germany in the second round of matches.
Daei meanwhile congratulated Ronaldo. He said: “I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo – great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.”
US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces
US forces targeted Taliban positions in northern Afghanistan on Friday, Fox News reported citing a US defense official.
According to the report, the US military has carried out airstrikes against the Taliban in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.
“An unknown number of Taliban fighters were killed in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, where the strikes took place,” the report said.
The Taliban has also confirmed that their militants were targeted by US airstrikes.
The group has condemned the attack, warning: “Such provocations open the door for a response.”
“Invaders should focus on withdrawal, not embroil themselves in war nor prolong tragedy for Afghans. Else they will be responsible for consequences,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban.
The US forces in Afghanistan have not yet commented on the strikes.
Taliban militants have launched an increased number of coordinated attacks across the country in the past few weeks, capturing dozens of districts since May 1.
This has not only provoked a public outcry against the Taliban but it has also led to the mobilization of thousands of people who have taken up weapons to fight the Taliban alongside the Afghan Defense and Security forces across the country.
“The people were annoyed by the brutal actions of the Taliban and sided with the security forces. They (public uprising forces) gave strong morale and motivation to the security forces,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Saturday that the Delta COVID-19 variant, first identified in India, is spreading rapidly in Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Health, Wahid Majrooh, stated that 19 samples of suspected cases were tested in the central laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health of which 11 samples were detected as the Delta variant.
“This shows a rapid spread of the virus in Afghanistan,” Majrooh said.
This comes as the MoPH recorded 1,095 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infected number of people to 11,4220 since the first case was detected in early 2020.
Meanwhile, 56 people have died of the virus in the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,650 in the country, the MoPH said.
The Ministry has extended the closure of education centers for another two weeks as Afghanistan is dealing with the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.
Majrooh, however, stated that the MoPH, Education, and Higher Education Ministries were working on a plan to reopen educational centers.
About 80 Afghan interpreters flown to safety in Australia
About 80 Afghan interpreters and their families have arrived in Australia on commercial flights after being granted a safe haven for their work alongside Australian troops in Afghanistan.
According to the Guardian Australia, this comes after 41 interpreters wrote to the government twice earlier this year pleading for urgent help.
It is understood most of the people listed on the letter are among those who have been able to escape the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.
One interpreter, Tariq Zia, who is in hotel quarantine in Melbourne said: “I am safe now [and] I am feeling well,” he told the Guardian.
“I am alone and still concerned about my [extended] family [in Afghanistan].”
Nawidullah Aarman told the Guardian he worked with coalition forces as an interpreter for almost a decade in hostile environments across Afghanistan assisting special forces elements. He left Kabul on Friday and is expected to touch down in Australia on Saturday evening after a stopover in Dubai.
“We will not believe it until we are boarded in the plane,” he said. “We have some colleagues that received their visas and waited for their flight for a long time.”
The home affairs department said that since 15 April about 180 people in Afghanistan had been granted a visa under the Afghan locally engaged employees (LEE) program, including family members, the Guardian reported.
