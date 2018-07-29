Relatives, Supporters of Qaisari Hold Protest Outside AIHRC in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2018 6:29 pm)

Relatives and supporters of Nizamuddin Qaisari on Sunday held a protest outside the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) in Kabul, asking for clarification on the fate of the commander and his loyalists.

It has been 27 days since the arrest of Nizamuddin Qaisari, a militia commander and a close aide to Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum by the government forces.

Qaisari was arrested after a violent dispute during a meeting with leaders of government security forces, about a month ago, drawing angry protests from Dostum’s supporters in many northern provinces.

Arriving in Kabul after more than a year-long exile in Turkey, Dostum pledged to his supporters that Qaisari’s case would be solved. He asked his supporters to stop protesting and blocking roads. However, it seems the issue has not been solved yet.

Some supporters of Qaisari and his relatives on Sunday held a protest outside human rights commission in Kabul in this regard, asking for clarification on the fate of their commander.

They reiterated the call for release of the commander and his loyalists.

Sayed Anwar Rasooli Oghli who was leading the group of protesters said that there is no clarification on the fate of the people who were being held in captivity alongside Nizamuddin Qaisari.

“We don’t have any information about them whether they are died or alive,” he said.

Accepting the objection letter of the protesters, the human rights commission said that it will act according to its authority in this regard.

This comes days after some Faryab residents gathered in front of AIHRC in Kabul and called for trial of Nizamuddin Qaisari.