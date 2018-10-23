Regional IEC Chief to Face Legal Actions over Poor Management in Elections  

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2018)

A regional chief of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) is expected to be referred to judiciary institutions over poor management in parliamentary elections which were held on Saturday this week.

More than four million people voted out of a total of 8.6 million registered voters in the polling which was ended on Sunday.

The voting process was extended for two days, following the security and technical issues as well as the closure of voting centers in some regions particularly in Kabul where some people couldn’t get the opportunity to exercise their right and cast vote.

Following the issues, the IEC has come to the decision to refer its regional chief Awal Rahman Rodwal to judiciary institutions over his poor management in the voting process in Kabul.

“Currently, he [Rodwal] is serving as IEC chief for Kabul, but the commission has the right to refer those who have neglected in his job,” said Mirza Mohammad Haqparast, Deputy Spokesman of the IEC.

However, some lawyers based in Kabul considered the negligence of the IEC staff as an act against the people voted in the elections.

“According to article 56 of the Criminal Code, he [Rodwal] should be referred to judiciary institution, especially to the Attorney General Office,” said a lawyer Wahid Farzayee.

Some electoral commentators, meanwhile, said that all of the IEC staff should be blamed for the mismanagement and shortcomings of the elections.