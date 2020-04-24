Refrigeration systems essential to expand exports

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2020)

Officials in the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) say that the lack of large scale and standard agricultural refrigeration systems is a challenge.

They say that in order for the country’s exports to grow, there is a serious need to build large scale and standard refrigeration systems.

The National Development Company, however, says that the construction work of 12 large scale refrigerators has been commenced across 12 provinces, noting that efforts are underway to complete the work in less than two years.

Economists say that the government should have built large scale refrigeration systems long ago, especially in frontier provinces where they harvest immensely.

The lack of standard trade mechanisms, such as refrigeration systems, and the poor consideration of authorities in the matter have caused a swing in the prices of agricultural products across the country.