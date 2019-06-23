Redesigning of Kabul Crossroads Costs $4m: Municipality

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

The Kabul Municipality has allocated 330 million Afghanis (an estimation of $4m) to redesign the crossroads in the capital Kabul as an effort to reduce the heavy traffic in the city.

The official said on Sunday that the project started five months ago and is still underway.

Nargis Mohmand, a spokesperson for Kabul Municipality said the budget has been provided from the municipality revenues.

However, economic experts say that the project has no positive outcome and express concerns regarding the existence of corruption in the project.

Salim Tofan, an Afghan economical expert said considering the budget what has been done is quite different.

At the same time, drivers also criticize the move, saying it has created more traffic jams in some crossroads.

Musa, a taxi driver in the capital Kabul, said that the municipality is implementing the project but then the destroy what they have constructed.

The Kabul municipality and traffic police have failed to reduce the heavy traffic jams in Kabul.