Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off humanitarian crisis
The Red Cross on Friday urged the international community to engage with Afghanistan’s new government, saying that aid groups on their own would be unable to stave off a humanitarian crisis.
Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign assistance following the collapse of the Western-backed government and return to power by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has since increased its efforts in the country while other organisations were also stepping up, Director General Robert Mardini said.
But he told Reuters that support from the international community, who had so far taken a cautious approach in engaging with the IEA was critical to providing basic services.
“Humanitarian organisations joining forces can only do so much. They can come up with temporary solutions.”
The United Nations on Thursday announced it had set up a fund to provide cash directly to Afghans, which Mardini said would solve the problem for three months.
“Afghanistan is a compounded crisis that is deteriorating by the day,” he said, citing decades of conflict compounded by the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mardini said 30% of Afghanistan’s 39 million population were facing severe malnutrition and that 18 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance or protection.
The IEA expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of their staff.
“No humanitarian organisation can compensate or replace the economy of a country,” Mardini said.
Pakistan coaches IEA on winning international recognition
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan’s new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers advice Thursday on how to gain international recognition, during a visit to Kabul.
After returning to Islamabad, Qureshi said he advised Islamic Emirate leaders on how to improve their reputation.
“As a neighbour and as a well-wisher and friend, I conveyed to them what sort of steps they could take to enhance their international acceptability,” Qureshi said.
Qureshi, who was joined by Pakistan’s intelligence chief, said he met with the Taliban’s acting prime minister Hasan Akhund and most cabinet members during his brief visit to Kabul on Thursday.
They discussed forming a broader-based government, respecting women’s rights and girls’ need for education and clamping down on international terrorist organisations, Qureshi said.
“If they show fair progress on these issues, the stage for recognition would become easier for them,” he said at a press conference, adding that the “environment is getting better” for recognition.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called Qureshi’s visit a “very good interaction” during which trade and reopening of the borders was discussed.
Qureshi is the third foreign minister after those of Qatar and Uzbekistan to visit Afghanistan since the IEA took power in mid-August.
Torkham crossing opens to trucks and visa holders
Islamic Emirate Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said Friday that for now, the Torkham border crossing into Pakistan is open only to trucks and those with passports and visas.
According to him, people “who do not have passports and visas, whether they are adults or children, are not allowed to cross over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (in Pakistan)” and will be sent home.
Balkhi said: “The relevant officials of the Islamic Emirate are trying to create more facilities in this regard.”
This comes after the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Kabul.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the increase of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the resumption of civilian flights between Kabul and Islamabad, the increase of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and keeping Spin Boldak, Torkham and Ghulam Khan border crossings open 24 hours a day.
Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund in turn called the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan historic and said that he hoped that Pakistan would prove its commitments in practice.
New EU relief flight delivers life-saving medical aid
Another EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight has delivered over 28 tonnes of life-saving medical cargo to Kabul to address the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The EU-funded air bridge flight enables the World Health Organization, as well as humanitarian organisations such as ‘Emergency’ and ‘Première Urgence Internationale’ to deliver critical health items to those in need.
On the occasion, Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: ”This is the third EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight since the fall of Kabul in August this year. This EU-funded flight represents an important lifeline to Afghans in urgent need of medical care.
“However, the overall humanitarian situation is rapidly worsening. In this view and the approaching winter, I urge the entire international community to step up and provide for life-saving aid to millions of Afghans whose lives depend on it,” he said.
The life-saving cargo consists of medical equipment to conduct surgeries and medical drugs.
On top of this third EU-funded flight to Kabul this week, further flights are scheduled for the coming weeks as an expression of EU solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.
