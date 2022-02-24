Latest News
Red Cross urges donors to put lives of Afghans above politics
The international community must step up urgently to stop Afghanistan’s rapid slide towards total collapse and all-out humanitarian disaster, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned.
Six months after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control, resulting in international sanctions and the freezing of aid, the continuing reluctance of many international donors to engage with the current leadership is worsening the desperate plight of millions of Afghans already worn down by more than four decades of conflict, repeated droughts and the COVID-19 pandemic, ICRC said in a statement released Thursday.
“In my 25 years as a humanitarian worker, I have never seen anything quite like this. The magnitude of the crisis facing the people of Afghanistan – and the speed with which it has worsened – is really alarming,” said Robert Mardini, director-general of the ICRC, during a visit to the country.
“Afghan lives must not be hostage to political manoeuvres. It is vital that donors distinguish between the type of development aid that might be used as political incentive and aid that will help ordinary Afghans to survive – by ensuring that government institutions can deliver basic services and prevent economic collapse. There is no time to lose.”
ICRC said that health services are among those in most urgent need of support. It cited an ICRC-supported hospital in Kandahar as an example of how it was overcrowded.
“Access to healthcare is clearly one the most pressing humanitarian concerns in the country,” said Anders Ladekarl, secretary-general of the Danish Red Cross society. “Supporting teaching hospitals and nursing schools is one of the most effective and sustainable ways to save an already-debilitated health system from collapse and help secure its future. The urgency of putting the right support in place cannot be overestimated.”
Kristiina Kumpula, secretary-general of the Finnish Red Cross society, said the levels of suffering in Afghanistan is “very distressing.”
“Afghanistan was already one of the most difficult places in the world to be a mother or an infant. Now it is harder than ever.”
Mardini said that humanitarian response cannot replace a functioning public sector and ensure service delivery for 40 million people.
“The most urgent next steps are salary payments for some 500,000 public sector civil servants, ensuring that critical services are able to function, and resuming technical support to the Central Bank to relieve the banking and liquidity crisis,” he said.
ICRC will launch an appeal of around $54 million in March, mostly to provide assistance to the country’s hospitals and medical staff.
“What is needed now is decisive action by donors to put the lives and livelihoods of Afghan people above politics,” Mardini, said. “The cost of inaction will be very much greater, and the ensuing disaster difficult, if not impossible, to reverse.”
Earlier this week, ICRC said that the Afghan people’s need for humanitarian assistance has increased by 30 percent.
The committee said 24.4 million people across Afghanistan were in need of humanitarian assistance.
Meanwhile, UNICEF said on Thursday around 3.2 million Afghan children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year.
Latest News
India dispatches 2,500 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
India on Tuesday dispatched 2,500 tons of wheat in aid to Afghanistan through Pakistan.
The consignment is part of the 50,000 tons of wheat India has pledged to deliver to Afghanistan within the next three months.
The wheat will be handed over in Jalalabad to the United Nations’ World Food Program, with which India has signed a pact to distribute the aid in Afghanistan.
It will cross through Attari-Wagah border, which has been closed to Indian goods since August 2019, when Islamabad suspended trade relations with New Delhi.
Pakistan has said it is opening the land route as an exception – only for the transit of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“We covered a long distance to reach India. Now we will take the donated wheat back to Afghanistan through Wagah route,” a truck driver said.
India meanwhile announced it was sending the wheat in October in response to appeals made by the United Nations for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at the time New Delhi was ready to provide more humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the director of the World Food Program in India, Bishow Parajuli, said: “All the help Afghanistan receives will be of extreme value and therefore this help coming from India is really timely and very important.”
He said over half of the Afghan population was grappling with hunger, stressing the need for continued humanitarian assistance to the country.
Latest News
500 passports being issued daily in Kabul: Officials
Officials from the General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday that they are issuing at least 500 passports in Kabul a day.
“We have distributed passports to government employees, [medical] patients and athletes daily. The people who have filled in forms must not come every day,” said Alam Gul Haqqani, head of the Passport Directorate.
The passport office is only issuing passports to select applicants at the moment but once they are fully operational, other passport applications will be processed.
The officials added that staff at the department will be off every Thursday.
“People from other provinces come to Kabul. The Passport Directorate has not resumed operations completely,” said Haqqani.
Many passport applicants said that they have waited for up to six months for their passports.
“We have filled in the passport form, but we have not received our passports so far. It is our right to have a passport,” said Gul Begum, one applicant.
“We have forms, if we fill in another form the database will not accept it. Our problems should be solved,” said Hedayatullah, another applicant.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we have not received our passports in six months,” said Bismillah, another passport applicant.
Latest News
EU, Central Asia call for inclusive government in Afghanistan through ‘legitimate’ political process
The European Union and Central Asia have called for the establishment of an “inclusive and representative” government in Afghanistan through a “credible and legitimate” political process.
The matter was highlighted in a joint statement issued Wednesday following a meeting of EU and Central Asia special envoys for Afghanistan in Uzbekistan capital, Tashkent.
The envoys stressed a continuous need to “ensure good governance and service delivery, promote and respect rule of law, universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, in particular of women and girls as well as children and persons belonging to ethnic groups and minorities,” according to the statement.
They called for the establishment of “an inclusive and representative government through a credible and legitimate political process in which meaningful participation by all ethnic and political stakeholders, including women and minorities is respected.”
The envoys also underlined the role of regional cooperation to support an inclusive political process in Afghanistan that is “vital for future social and economic development of the country.”
Welcoming the general licenses issued by the US to enable the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the envoys stressed the need to find solutions for addressing the “severe” liquidity crisis in the country.
The envoys also underlined the importance of preventing the Afghanistan from being used as a base for hosting, financing or exporting terrorism and violent extremism to other countries.
They reaffirmed the need for strengthening cooperation on preventing the unsafe and irregular movements of people and countering trafficking in human beings, arms and illegal drugs.
