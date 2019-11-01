Record High Number of Civilian Casualties Reported in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2019)

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in a report says that civilians and Afghan forces casualties have increased in the second quarter of 2019.

“Total ANDSF casualties increased by approximately 5% this quarter (June 1 – August 31) compared to the same period last year. About 60% of casualties during the period occurred during defensive operations,” SIGAR said, quoting Resolute Support.

SIGAR further added that the violence has also increased over summer in Afghanistan and attacks by insurgent groups shows a 19% increase compared to last year.

Meanwhile, SIGAR reported record high number of 4313 civilians casualties between July and September 2019 which is 42% up from the previous year.

According to the report, civilian casualties attributed to Taliban in July, August and September of the ongoing year tripled compared to the same period in 2018.

However, Afghan Ministry of Defense(MoD) rejects the report, saying Afghan forces have changed from defensive to offensive in the last couple of months.

“Many district have been cleared from Taliban militants since the launch of Khalid operation which shows Afghan forces are offensive rather than defensive,” MoD spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said.