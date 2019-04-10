Reconciliation Leadership Council Convenes 2nd Meeting with No Result

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2019)

The Reconciliation Leadership Council convened its second meeting in the Afghan presidential palace on Wednesday to follow-up the decisions made in their first meeting on April 6.

According to a statement by the Presidential Palace, preparations for Doha meeting, completion of the members of the Leadership Council and the formation of the negotiating team were discussed in the meeting today.

In addition, the Council has decided to postpone the meeting between Afghan politicians and the Taliban representatives which was initially scheduled for April 14 to April 19.

The Council is expected to make important decisions regarding the members of the negotiating team and government’s red lines in the talks with the Taliban in the next meeting on the upcoming Saturday.